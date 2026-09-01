The 2026 primary elections will be held on Sept. 1 with many races pitting experience and age against young newcomers.
Election Day: WMass voters head to the polls for primary election
The primary election is underway in Massachusetts and western Massachusetts residents are tasked with voting for various state representative seats as well as a heated race for the 1st Hampden District Congressional seat which pits longtime incumbent Richard Neal against political newcomer Jeromie Whalen.
For more on all of the candidates running for office in WMass see our Elections 2026 voter guide.
7 a.m.: Polls are now open across Massachusetts.