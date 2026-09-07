White House security debate puts Massachusetts’ 9/11 history in focus

The Washington Post reported last week that federal officials plan to permanently fence off Lafayette Square, turning the area around the White House into something of a fortress. They say heightened security threats make that necessary. State House News Service reporter Colin Young looks at whether Massachusetts leaders are considering similar barriers around the State House, or whether Beacon Hill will remain open to the public.

Colin Young, SHNS: There hasn't been much recent discussion of new security measures at the State House, but officials have been working on security slowly but surely over the past several years.

It's been an evolution, but the State House already is largely blocked off from direct public access.

They've narrowed access to a couple of points on the State House grounds. The lawns are no longer accessible. It's something that has happened bit by bit, but at this point, I'm not sure there's much more for them to wall off.

Carrie Healy, NEPM: Security at public buildings has tightened everywhere since 9/11, but in Washington, D.C., officials are even debating ripping up historic bricks because protesters could use them as weapons. Boston, of course, has plenty of brick around Beacon Hill and the State House. Is that strictly a D.C. concern?

I haven't heard that cited specifically as a concern, but I would bet it's something officials consider. The brick sidewalks on Beacon Hill are always a matter of neighborhood contention.

Some residents want to maintain the neighborhood's character, and to them, that means sidewalks that are often uneven, with bricks heaving out of place. So, I would bet the [Massachusetts)] State Police and DCR [Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation] rangers who provide security at the State House are very mindful of those things.

As we mark 25 years since 9/11 this week, Massachusetts has a deep connection to that day. Flights 11 and 175 both originated in Boston. You've reported on previous efforts to require 9/11 history to be taught in public schools. Fourteen other states already do that. Where does that stand on Beacon Hill?

This came up frequently last year, the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, when a lot of attention was given to the fact that many students now don't have any memory of Sept. 11. If they're not taught about it in school, they may not have a clear understanding of what happened and what it meant for the country.

After some public discussion last year, Gov. Maura Healey directed state education officials to better incorporate 9/11 and its aftermath into state curriculum frameworks. It hasn't been codified in law, but the governor has directed education officials to make sure it is part of lesson plans.

And the state marks the 9/11 anniversary on the State House steps every year. What are the plans for this year?

This year marks a major milestone: 25 years. The keynote speaker caught my attention. The address will be given by the retired Air Force major general who commanded the fighter squadron from Cape Cod that took to the air and provided the initial air defense over New York City on Sept. 11.

He'll speak about his experience that day. We also expect him to discuss the strength of unity, especially after the Sept. 11 attacks. I expect him to call for national unity as part of the 25th anniversary observance.