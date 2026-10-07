Local contractors air concerns at meeting with Springfield courthouse developer

Liberty Junction, the developer selected to build a new courthouse in Springfield, hosted a gathering of project stakeholders and local contractors Tuesday across the street from their proposed build site — with the goal of giving smaller businesses insight into the project. They were joined by design team Weinzapfel Associates and general contractor Suffolk Construction.

The meeting laid out the timeline for courthouse construction: bidding for project work under Suffolk Construction will begin around summer of next year, and demolition will kick off towards the end of 2027.

A major concern from local contractors was whether or not there would be opportunities for them to be a part of the massive capital project. Building the courthouse is estimated to cost more than $400,000, and it will the be leased to the state over 40 years, to the tune of $2.1 billion.

Multiple local business owners said there was a large financial hurdle for them to be involved. For projects of this scale, any contractors working under Suffolk Construction need to pay money upfront as a surety bond. It serves as an insurance-like mechanism that pays out to Suffolk Construction if the contractor cannot finish the work they've been tasked. That's on top of the costs local contractors will need to cover to do the work at all.

"It comes down to paying your guys, getting the materials, actually physically getting in there, getting the work done," said Dwayne Kelly, who owns DK Construction in Springfield. "You know, you have to carry an awful lot. So if you don't come with something, you really can't get nothing."

Devone Mullen is a contractor in Springfield who said he's missed out on multiple projects because he couldn't fulfill a contract's surety bond. He's hoping the courthouse will be more accommodating.

"That's why I was asking what [bond] capacity do you have to be," he said. "Because I've built homes, I've created jobs, I've got revenue, I got profit. What else are you guys looking for?"

Few answers came from the meeting, and tensions flared at times. Local contractors began speaking over members of Liberty Junction and Suffolk Construction, and vice versa. Aryln Zuniga, Suffolk's Director of Trade Partner Advancement tried to assuage concerns, and stressed that the general contractor will connect with small businesses and try to meet them where they are.

"We will put [local contractors] through a process where we are understanding," she said. "'Okay, if this is what your revenue looks like, if this is what your scope looks like, if this is what your team looks like, how do we make sure that we are bringing you to the appropriate bid package?'"

As temperatures continued to rise, Conan Harris, one of the principals of Liberty Junction, took center stage to try and deescalate.

"I understand some of the angst in the room. I feel the angst. I get it, I get it," he said. "I carry some of those same things so I see you. However, pay attention. Be a part of this. Engage, be serious, be dedicated and let's get it in."

Other discussions centered around diversity goals for the courthouse project. Colton Andrews is President of the Western Massachusetts Building Trades Unions, which entered a project labor agreement with Liberty Junction last month. He said their plan is to have diverse workforce similar to when they were building the Holyoke Veterans Home.

"We are going to mirror the workforce development standards that we set in place for Holyoke, which is 15.3% minority, 7% women, 7% veteran," he said. "They're listed as goals. In my mind, they're requirements. They're not numbers that we can hope to hit, they're numbers we're going to hit. And not only hit, we're going to exceed."

These conversations are happening under the specter of a lawsuit against the state's Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM) and Liberty Junction. Two developers not chosen for the project are arguing the selection process was flawed. Jeb Balise and Dinesh Patel failed to halt work on the courthouse when a judge denied their request for a preliminary injunction in August, and the Attorney General's office has filed a motion to dismiss the suit outright. Most recently, Balise and Patel were granted time to file their opposition to that dismissal.

Claiborne Williams is a principal with FD Stonewater, a real estate firm that's part of Liberty Junction. He said they will be building a courthouse regardless of that suit.

"This project is moving forward, as you can see today," he said. There's surveyors on the site next door. We are moving forward with DCAMM and we're going to build this without any delay."

