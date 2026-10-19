GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shawn Oliver suspends campaign following drunk driving charge

Shawn Oliver, the Massachusetts Republican nominee for lieutenant governor, suspended his campaign Sunday after being charged with drunken driving over the weekend.

Just 16 days before the election, the New Bedford City Councilor was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation, and speeding. He crashed into five parked vehicles in New Bedford and overturned his own car late Saturday night, according to the New Bedford Police Department.

"This election is too important to be overshadowed by personal matters," Oliver said in a statement released Sunday afternoon. "I want to sincerely thank everyone who has supported me throughout this journey and ask that my family's privacy be respected during this difficult time."

Oliver, 42, had appeared on Boston Public Radio last week to debate current Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll.

The decision to drop out followed GOP gubernatorial nominee Mike Minogue calling on Oliver to suspend his campaign immediately, saying that he was "extremely disappointed."

"Shawn is a father and grandfather, and he needs to put his family first," Minogue said in a statement. "He needs to do the work to ensure this never happens again. If he needs help with that, I will help him."

According to New Bedford police, Oliver was transported to St. Luke's Hospital and then was placed under arrest and charged.

In Minogue's Sunday statement, he emphasized a need for bipartisan accountability.

"As governor, I will put the Commonwealth first," Minogue said. "That starts with accountability, something Massachusetts has not seen from Maura Healey."

Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux told State House News Service that Oliver was released from the Ash Street Jail at around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, less than three hours after he was booked at approximately 6:46 a.m.

Oliver is set to be arraigned in a New Bedford court Monday morning, Heroux told State House News.

According to the Associated Press, Oliver has been placed on restricted work duty at his job at the Massachusetts Treatment Center "while all facts and circumstances are reviewed," said Lindsay Corcoran, a spokesperson for the state's Department of Correction, in an email. The medium-security facility houses sex offenders and people civilly committed as sexually dangerous persons.

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