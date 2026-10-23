What you need to know about Question 7: Letting homes be built on smaller lots

When you want to build a home, local cities and towns require that you meet all kinds of requirements. One of them is typically minimum lot size: Your local government can say that you need to be building on, at minimum, a few acres of land to put up a new building.

Question 7 would create one statewide standard of 5,000 square feet for single-family houses, at least for lots that are already zoned for residential use, have public water and sewer service and have at least 50 feet bordering a public street.

It would not apply to rural communities that use well water and septic tanks, or the city of Boston and other municipalities that already have a smaller minimum lot size in place.

The 5,000-square-foot requirement would also only apply to single-family homes, not larger apartment complexes or even duplexes.

What do supporters say?

Supporters say this is one way to boost construction in the state and, hopefully, lower the high cost of housing. Depending on who you ask, several hundred to several thousand extra homes statewide would get built each year under the new standard.

"We have large minimum lot size requirements in a lot of places that raise the cost of homes, both directly because land costs money [and] indirectly, essentially placing a cap on the number of homes you can build in a given area, thus increasing buyer competition," Andrew Mikula of Legalize Starter Homes told GBH's Boston Public Radio. "Anyone who needs a relatively small, low-cost, low-maintenance home has all been locked out of the market in the last, you know, couple decades because of these sorts of parameters."

What do opponents say?

Opponents worry that a statewide requirement would take control away from local cities and towns. They also say the measure is written in a way that doesn't prevent people from building large, expensive houses on these smaller lots.

"We don't believe that this question will benefit those people that are in dire straits looking for affordable, accessible housing," Adam Chapdelaine of the Massachusetts Municipal Association told GBH's Boston Public Radio. "We truly believe what this will incentivize is building luxury homes."

Who is paying for this?

A group called Legalize Starter Homes has spent $1.4 million supporting this measure. The Massachusetts Association of Realtors has given $500,000, and the Greater Boston Real Estate Board has given $350,000.

Another group called Abundant Housing Legalize Starter Homes spent another $106,000 in support of this measure. Its funding came from an organization called Welcoming Neighbors Network in Washington, D.C., which gave $250,000.

The state's Office of Campaign and Political Finance is not tracking spending against Question 7.

Bottom line:

A "Yes" vote would mean every city and town in Massachusetts would allow people to build single-family homes on lots of at least 5,000 square feet, with some additional constraints including water and sewage service. A "No" vote would keep current laws as they are.

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