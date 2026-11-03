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Elections 2026: Western Mass. races, ballot questions and more
The 2026 elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3 with several local western Massachusetts races and nine ballot questions.

Live Results: Western Massachusetts, state race results

New England Public Media | By NEPM Newsroom
Published November 3, 2026 at 8:03 PM EST
Voters across Massachusetts hit the polls to cast their ballot in the election Nov. 3, 2026.
Nancy Eve Cohen
/
Special to NEPM
Voters across Massachusetts hit the polls to cast their ballot in the election Nov. 3, 2026.

Voters in Massachusetts came out to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballot on various state and local races as well as 9 ballot questions. See results below:

Gubernatorial candidates from left to right: Incumbent Gov. Maura Healey, Republican Challenger Mike Minogue, Independent challenger Andrea James.
Ayu Suryawan
/
NEPM
Gubernatorial candidates from left to right: Incumbent Gov. Maura Healey, Republican Challenger Mike Minogue, Independent challenger Andrea James.

Incumbent U.S. Sen. Edward Markey (D), left, and challenger John Deaton (R).
Charles Krupa & Lauren Feeney
/
Lexington Observer & AP
Incumbent U.S. Sen. Edward Markey (D), left, and challenger John Deaton (R).

U.S. Representative Richard Neal and Independent candidate Nadia Milleron debate on WWLP on October, 21, 2026.
Karen Brown
/
NEPM

U.S. Representative Richard Neal and Independent candidate Nadia Milleron debate on WWLP on October, 21, 2026.

Incumbent Brian Ashe is being challenged by Republican Peter Warren for the 2nd Hampden District seat.
NEPM/ Peter Warren Facebook
Incumbent Brian Ashe is being challenged by Republican Peter Warren for the 2nd Hampden District seat.

Incumbent state Rep. Nick Boldyga (R), left, and challengers Thomas D. Hendrickson (D), center, and Jason M. Perron (I).
Courtesy
/
Nick Boldyga, Thomas D. Hendrickson & Jason M. Perron
Incumbent state Rep. Nick Boldyga (R), left, and challengers Thomas D. Hendrickson (D), center, and Jason M. Perron (I).

From left, Incumbent Pat Duffy is being challenged by Jose Candelario Garcia for the 3rd Hampden District seat.
Courtesy Duff; Candelario Gonzalez
From left, Incumbent Pat Duffy is being challenged by Jose Candelario Garcia for the 3rd Hampden District seat.

The two candidates running for the First Franklin seat in the House of Representatives. Democrat Lora Wondolowski, left, Independent Amy Lavallee, right.
Submitted by the Candidates
The two candidates running for the First Franklin seat in the House of Representatives. Democrat Lora Wondolowski, left, Independent Amy Lavallee, right.

Additional statewide race results:

Incumbent Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin (D), left, and challenger Anne Brensley (R).
Josh Reynolds & Provided
/
AP & Courtesy
Incumbent Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin (D), left, and challenger Anne Brensley (R).

Incumbent state Treasurer Deb Goldberg (D), left, and challenger Elizabeth Dionne (R).
Courtesy
/
Deb Goldberg & Elizabeth Dionne
Incumbent state Treasurer Deb Goldberg (D), left, and challenger Elizabeth Dionne (R).
Tags
Regional News GOVERNMENT & POLITICSWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSELECTIONSMASSACHUSETTS
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