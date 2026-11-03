Live Results: Western Massachusetts, state race results

Voters in Massachusetts came out to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballot on various state and local races as well as 9 ballot questions. See results below:

Ayu Suryawan / NEPM Gubernatorial candidates from left to right: Incumbent Gov. Maura Healey, Republican Challenger Mike Minogue, Independent challenger Andrea James.

Charles Krupa & Lauren Feeney / Lexington Observer & AP Incumbent U.S. Sen. Edward Markey (D), left, and challenger John Deaton (R).

Karen Brown / NEPM

U.S. Representative Richard Neal and Independent candidate Nadia Milleron debate on WWLP on October, 21, 2026.

NEPM/ Peter Warren Facebook Incumbent Brian Ashe is being challenged by Republican Peter Warren for the 2nd Hampden District seat.

Courtesy / Nick Boldyga, Thomas D. Hendrickson & Jason M. Perron Incumbent state Rep. Nick Boldyga (R), left, and challengers Thomas D. Hendrickson (D), center, and Jason M. Perron (I).

Courtesy Duff; Candelario Gonzalez From left, Incumbent Pat Duffy is being challenged by Jose Candelario Garcia for the 3rd Hampden District seat.

Submitted by the Candidates The two candidates running for the First Franklin seat in the House of Representatives. Democrat Lora Wondolowski, left, Independent Amy Lavallee, right.

Additional statewide race results:

Josh Reynolds & Provided / AP & Courtesy Incumbent Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin (D), left, and challenger Anne Brensley (R).