Live Results: Western Massachusetts, state race results

Voters in Massachusetts came out to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballot on various state and local races as well as 9 ballot questions. See results below:
Gubernatorial candidates from left to right: Incumbent Gov. Maura Healey, Republican Challenger Mike Minogue, Independent challenger Andrea James.
Charles Krupa & Lauren Feeney
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Lexington Observer & AP
Incumbent U.S. Sen. Edward Markey (D), left, and challenger John Deaton (R).
U.S. Representative Richard Neal and Independent candidate Nadia Milleron debate on WWLP on October, 21, 2026.
NEPM/ Peter Warren Facebook
Incumbent Brian Ashe is being challenged by Republican Peter Warren for the 2nd Hampden District seat.
Courtesy
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Nick Boldyga, Thomas D. Hendrickson & Jason M. Perron
Incumbent state Rep. Nick Boldyga (R), left, and challengers Thomas D. Hendrickson (D), center, and Jason M. Perron (I).
Courtesy Duff; Candelario Gonzalez
From left, Incumbent Pat Duffy is being challenged by Jose Candelario Garcia for the 3rd Hampden District seat.
Submitted by the Candidates
The two candidates running for the First Franklin seat in the House of Representatives. Democrat Lora Wondolowski, left, Independent Amy Lavallee, right.
Additional statewide race results:
Josh Reynolds & Provided
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AP & Courtesy
Incumbent Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin (D), left, and challenger Anne Brensley (R).
Courtesy
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Deb Goldberg & Elizabeth Dionne
Incumbent state Treasurer Deb Goldberg (D), left, and challenger Elizabeth Dionne (R).