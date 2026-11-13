Veterans honored across WMass

On this Veterans Day, residents in Springfield gathered on Federal Street as part of the city's annual Veterans Day Parade. The procession featured city officials, local high schools and veteran-focused community groups.

The guest of honor was Army veteran Joseph Hendrix, who was chosen as Springfield's "Veteran of the Year." He served much of his time in Korea, and hopes people recognize the toll that military service takes on both those who serve, and their families.

"We've got to remember those individuals, their families — that also put in the work. Because its a sacrifice, not only for that veteran but for their moms, their dads, their wives, their brothers and sisters, their kids," he said.

The holiday comes as western Massachusetts has seen a recent influx of funding for veterans services. The state opened the doors at a new Veterans Home in Holyoke last month, and an earmark from a recent economic development package will go towards expanding the Veterans Cemetery in Agawam.