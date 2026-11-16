The public access television station Focus Springfield will be moving into New England Public Media’s headquarters at 44 Hampden Street in Springfield, Mass. as a tenant, both companies announced today.

Focus and NEPM will remain separate entities, but through the partnership, Focus will have access to broadcast equipment and a dedicated production space within NEPM.

Steve Cary is Executive Director at Focus Springfield. He said the station was operating on a month-to-month lease at their old location on Main Street, owned by MGM Springfield. The broadcaster needed to find a more permanent home, and Cary felt NEPM's studios fit the bill.

"To activate the way we want to with the community, we need a studio like New England Public Media," Cary said.

Discussions to move Focus' operations into NEPM's building had been ongoing for upwards of three years, according to Cary. The public access station had scouted other potential locations, but few were able to support their media operations.

"Every single one of them ended up having some major challenge," he said, "financial, or it just wouldn't be available. And needing ceiling heights of at least 16 to 17 feet, that's a real difficult real estate obstacle to have in your way."

NEPM President Matt Abramovitz positioned the move as an anchor point for the two broadcasters that will provide stability amid a shifting media landscape.

"This is a part of a broader effort to make sure organizations like Focus Springfield, with community access programming, like New England Public Media, are here for the long-term by working more closely together," Abramovitz said. "That's where I think the strength of this partnership really lies. It's really future-focused."

Under the same roof, the two companies will share resources and equipment regularly. Both Abramovitz and Cary said they're excited to collaborate on content in the future, though the exact form those collaborations will take is currently unclear.

"Once we're in the hallways together, informally and formally figuring out how we might collaborate further, I think there's going to be so many other opportunities down the road," Abramovitz said. "So this is really what I think of as the first step of that."

"Local media has had a difficult run over the last five years and more," Cary said. "And it's just a gift to be able to be with people who are in a similar mission, who face similar challenges and figure out, how do we move forward? How do we provide a better product?"

The lease agreement between the two companies begins on December 1st. Focus Springfield is expected to be completely moved into Hampden Street by early next year.

This story was edited by the New England News Collaborative’s Cori Princell at the request of the NEPM newsroom. NEPM leadership did not review the story before publication.