This is the final full week of work before the Thanksgiving break. And the Massachusetts Legislature still has plenty of behind the scenes maneuvering happening, especially coming off the November election.

So, let's walk through where things stand right now. We'll start with the money. Both the House and the Senate have passed their own versions of the closeout supplemental budget. The Senate's comes in at about $2.6 billion, with big chunks earmarked for MassHealth and snow and ice removal. State House News Service reporter Alison Kuznitz says the public doesn’t any sense as to where negotiators are in reconciling the two versions.

Alison Kuznitz, SHNS: We don't really have a great sense of where negotiations are on this bill or, for that matter, any bill hung up in conference committee.

An interesting wrinkle under new Legislative rules, this session: July 31st was no longer the deadline to finish legislation. It was just the deadline to get bills into conference committee. Because the supplemental budget came out well after that July 31st deadline, we're likely not going to see a conference committee form. We're just going to have negotiations likely happening informally. So, we're not going to be notified when those negotiators are meeting.

But, as far as legislation that did get into conference committee by July 31st, lawmakers have until the end of the Legislative session, which is January 5th, 2027, to reach a compromise and to vote on the compromise.

Carrie Healy, NEPM: Voters overwhelmingly approved question one on November 3rd to open up the Legislature and the Governor's office to the state public records law.

Since then, Senate President Karen Spilka has said there are details to be worked out, which immediately put Auditor Diana DiZoglio and transparency advocates on high alert. What's the latest chatter in the building? Are lawmakers looking to amend or delay how that law takes effect?

Alison Kuznitz, SHNS: The latest chatter we've heard is from the Attorney General, Andrea Campbell. She says her office is reviewing the election results and looking at the constitutionality of all the ballot questions that have passed. And Campbell has drawn an interesting distinction between this public records law and the audit question that voters approved two years ago that authorized Auditor Diana DiZoglio to audit the Legislature.

According to the AG, that audit question was already raising red flags before it went to voters because there were concerns about whether it was too broad and whether it was constitutional. And the AG didn't seem to see that same set of issues with this public records ballot question.

Carrie Healy, NEPM: Interesting! Meanwhile, some major bills left unfinished back in July are sitting in six-member conference committees. Things like the Economic Development Bond bill and clean energy siting. Senate President Spilka has been pretty vocal about her frustration with the prolonged inaction. Is this week really make or break for those committees before the holiday lull sets in?

Alison Kuznitz, SHNS: There's no real sense of urgency heading into this final week, because conference committees have until the first week of January to finalize Legislation and vote on it.

However, the Senate did add on to its pile of work. The Senate Ways and Means Committee last week polled out a bill to remove the current cap on payments to people who were wrongfully convicted. But the Senate has not said when it plans to take up that legislation, including if it could happen this week.

Carrie Healy, NEPM: Looking ahead a bit, voters turned down question seven and they approved question six which will eventually divert up to $100 million a year into a conservation fund. First, how is the Healey administration recalibrating its housing push?

Alison Kuznitz, SHNS: Sure, so, the Lieutenant Governor, Kim Driscoll, said last week that the administration is looking to double down on its efforts to drive down the cost of housing, and it could have some new tools in its disposal, depending on how the Economic Development Conference Committee works out its negotiations.

So, for example, we could soon see policies that allow duplexes by rights on residential lots. And we could also see multifamily zoning on property owned by religious institutions.

Carrie Healy, NEPM: And finally, how worried are budget writers about what that conservation fund revenue shift means as they start eyeing the FY’28 budget?

Alison Kuznitz, SHNS: There's important language within that ballot question that says the money is subject to Legislative appropriation.

Screen Capture / https:// www.sec.state.ma.us /

A screen capture from the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts' website explaining 2026 Ballot Question Six.

So, it remains to be seen how exactly, and whether, the legislature is going to appropriate that money. And it's also unclear because that pot of money is now available, if that changes how the governor directly funds environmental investments within the upcoming budget season.