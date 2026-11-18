Springfield officials are deciding whether to ban automated license plate readers from companies like Flock Safety.

In an often heated discussion, the city council's public safety committee considered a measure from City Councilor Zaida Govan that would ban the cameras.

Police officials insisted they help them track stolen vehicles or missing persons. But Govan says she's worried about the technology's broad surveillance capability — the Flock cameras capture images of passing cars, even if they are not the target of a criminal investigation.

"I am really into being proactive, and preventing problems before they happen. So until I think the technology catches up with the regulations, or the regulations catch up with the technology, I think we need to put a pause," she said.

Many are concerned the cameras can be used for immigration enforcement. Last week, an ACLU report found outside police departments had searched Springfield's Flock Database for immigration enforcement purposes as recently as July. Councilors did not vote on Govan's measure — it's now slated for review by the city law department.

Just last month a coalition of residents from Springfield and Holyoke held a rally in front of Springfield City Hall asking the City Council there to end contracts for these cameras. Many other communities in western Massachusetts are also taking a closer look at their contracts with companies like Flock.