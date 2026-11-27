While the state and national economy isn't seeing a downturn, inflation and high interest rates cane make it feel that way for many consumers.

Nevertheless, with Black Friday and the holiday season upon us, Massachusetts retailers are taking an optimistic stance. The Retailers Association of Massachusetts predicts a 3.7% increase in holiday sales this year, based on a survey of their membership.

RAM's prediction for holiday sales is slightly lower than the national projection of 4.2% by the National Retail Federation.

Jon Hurst, RAM's president and CEO, said that even though consumers are complaining about the economy and prices, the complaints don't match the spending.

"We're optimistic, he said. "We think this season will beat last year and beat it more than the rate of inflation. And anytime you can do that, you've got a shot at a solid holiday sales season," Hurst said.

RAM is a statewide industry group with 4,000 retailers and restaurants of all types and sizes as members. The state's retail sector employs 600,000 people, or 17% of all jobs.

Hurst appealed to Massachusetts' holiday shoppers to remember to invest their consumer dollars into local businesses, especially on days like "Small Business Saturday."

"It's a reminder that consumers need to shop like jobs depend on it, because they do," he said. "It is a struggle for small businesses, particularly as they are experiencing the same cost increases that many of us as consumers are, whether it's our utility bills or health insurance premiums ... [or] rents and the like. And they get a double hit. "

One small business that's likely to be busy this weekend is the Thrift Shop of Boston in Roslindale. The nonprofit, which benefits the Home for Little Wanderers, celebrates its centennial this year, having opened the doors in April of 1926.

Chris Roth manages the store on Corinth Street in Roslindale Square, and said on Black Friday he typically sees groups coming into the store to shop. While he doesn't expect the trend toward cost-consciousness among consumers to translate into a surge in customers for thrift shops, he still anticipates a busy weekend.

"I don't think we'll see more business than traditional retailers," he said, "but we'll probably see more business than we typically see because, shopping in a thrift shop is kind of a 'funtivity' to do when you're on a long weekend visiting family or friends," he said.

Roth said Black Friday attracts people who look for special treasures.

"We used to joke that every day is Black Friday at the thrift shop, you know. It's kind of a busy environment to work in," he said.

He said that most of what he sells is clothing, but they also have a lot of household goods and home decor.

"Right now we're selling a lot of kitchenware," he said. "I sold like two potato mashers yesterday. That's pretty good timing with Thanksgiving coming around the corner," he said.

Hurst said the holiday sales season represents about 20% of annual retail sales, with some stores seeing 25% or even 30% of their sales all year during the period.

He added that even when consumers say they plan to keep their budgets level with the previous year, they usually end up spending more.

"I attribute a lot of that to the fact that impulse buying is just a very strong phenomenon," Hurst said. "It always has been, and even in these days of online and AI shopping and everything, it is still there."

About a third of all retail sales, Hurst said, are impulse buys.

Hurst noted that 60% of its membership now sells online, compared with 26% during the 2019 holiday season prior to COVID.

Roth said that whether consumers are impulse buying or sticking to a list, the best part of holiday shopping is when they find the exact gift or item and snatch it up.

"I love when you have someone coming in looking for a specific item and we have it. Like, that's just the best," he said. "That's like thrift magic, when the thrift gods are shining upon you in that way and you're able to get exactly what you're looking for."

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