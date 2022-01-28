© 2022 New England Public Media.

Wait for a Supreme Court nominee and push for Mass. tax cuts top weekly news review

Published January 28, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST
Tanglewood's Koussevitsky Music Shed in 2018
Fred Collins
/
Daily Hampshire Gazette / gazettenet.com
Tanglewood's Koussevitsky Music Shed in 2018

President Biden is about to fulfill a major campaign promise. In response to the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer at the end of the current term, the president has indicated he will nominate a successor in the next few weeks.

“While I’ve been studying candidates’ backgrounds and writings, I’ve made no decision except one. The person I will nominate will be someone of extraordinary qualifications, character, experience, and integrity. And that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court. It’s long overdue, in my opinion,” Biden said Thursday.

On Fridays, And Another Thing reviews and analyzes some of the major news stories of the week. The Supreme Court nomination and the role that the three New England senators on the Judiciary Committee may play is among the topics addressed this week.

Other topics include Gov. Charlie Baker’s push for state tax cuts in Massachusetts, plans for a full music season at Tanglewood, and the selection of Red Sox star David Ortiz for the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Guests:

