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"Left, Right & Center" hosted by David Greene.
Left, Right & Center
Saturdays at 4 p.m. on 88.5 NEPM
Hosted by David Greene

Left Right & Center is for listeners who feel like people on the other side of the political divide are on Mars. David Greene pieces together the big picture by inviting people from the left and the right to unpack their ideological differences — not to smooth them over— and look at what’s truly at stake. The show offers a rare kind of clarity. It doesn’t ask you to agree. It asks you to look more closely at what’s happening and to challenge your assumptions.

Visit Left, Right & Center.