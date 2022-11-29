De fatiga a un infarto: las devastadoras consecuencias del COVID prolongado

La vida cambió para una inmigrante venezolana que se contagió con COVID a principios de 2021. Un año después, aún continúa con los más inimaginables síntomas. ¿Qué hace que algunas personas sean más propensas a sufrir de COVID prolongado? ¿Nos protegen las vacunas contra esta enfermedad? Aunque la investigación sobre el COVID prolongado apenas comienza, científicos trabajando en este fenómeno comparten lo que se sabe hasta los momentos.

En este episodio:

Dra. Jai Marathe, médica infectóloga. Directora y fundadora del “Long COVID Clinic'' del Boston Medical Center

Michael VanElzakker, neurocientífico y psicólogo clínico afiliado al Hospital General de Massachusetts (MGH), a Tufts University y a la división de neuropatías de la Harvard Medical School

Dra. Ingrid Basset, médica infectóloga, miembro del equipo de enfermedades infecciosas del Massachusetts General Hospital e investigadora principal del estudio “The Boston COVID Recovery Cohort”

Iris Dubs, venezolana, que padece de COVID prolongado.

From fatigue to a heart attack: the devastating consequences of long COVID

Life changed for a Venezuelan immigrant who had COVID in early 2021. A year later, she still continues with symptoms. What makes some people more likely to suffer from long COVID? Do vaccines protect us against this disease? Although research on long COVID is just starting, scientists working on this phenomenon share what we know so far.

In this episode:

Dr. Jai Marathe, assistant professor of medicine in the Section of Infectious Diseases, Boston University School of Medicine

Michael VanElzakker, neuroscientist affiliated at Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, and Tufts University

Dr. Ingrid Basset, associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and physician at the Massachusetts General Hospital Division of Infectious Disease, "The Boston COVID Recover Cohort"

Iris Dubs, Venezuelan who suffers from long COVID