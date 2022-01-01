Salud es un podcast en español que cuenta historias sobre los retos que han enfrentado latinos en Estados Unidos en cuanto a su salud y estilo de vida. Entrevistamos también a científicos, investigadores y expertos en medicina que responden preguntas sobre prevención, tratamiento y la visión general de cómo estas condiciones afectan a la población. El objetivo es conectar a los inmigrantes latinos en los EE. UU. (y más allá) con los últimos conocimientos e investigaciones en medicina y biotecnología. Salud es una producción de El Planeta Media con la contribución experta de la Oficina para la Inclusión de la Diversidad y la Asociación Comunitaria de la Facultad de Medicina de Harvard y está patrocinada por la Comisión de Salud Pública de Boston.

Salud is a podcast in Spanish about some of the most common — and underreported — health issues affecting Latinos in the U.S. Each episode features real stories of Latinos about how their lives are impacted by the condition at hand, as well as healthcare leaders covering questions like prevention, treatment and the big picture view of how these conditions affect the wider population. The goal is to connect Latino immigrants in the U.S. (and beyond) with the latest insights and research in medicine and biotechnology. Salud is a production of El Planeta Media with expert contribution from the Harvard Medical School Office for Diversity Inclusion and Community Partnership and is sponsored by the Boston Public Health Commission.

