© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Valley Voices Radio
Valley Voices Radio

Sweet & Salty

Published July 19, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT
candy
creative commons
/
creative commons
Sweet and Salty Faves!

Valley Voices Radio brings you stories that you’re not going to believe are true, from people you might actually know!

In this episode, Christine Stevens, Sera Rivers and David Bulley share stories from a wild night of storytelling at Hawks & Reed in Greenfield, Mass., where the theme of the night was "Sweet & Salty."

Valley Voices Story Slams are produced by New England Public Media and the Academy of Music Theatre. Find more on the series, including our podcast, video shorts and events here.

Valley Voices Radio
Stay Connected
Vanessa Cerillo
Vanessa has overseen marketing and events at NEPR, now NEPM, since 2008. She is also the co-producer of Valley Voices Story Slam and host of the Valley Voices podcast and radio show. Before she moved back to western Massachusetts to work at her hometown public radio station, Vanessa spent time working in the fashion industry in New York City, and in non-profits and public media in Boston. She lives with her family in Gill, MA.
See stories by Vanessa Cerillo
Katie Wright
Katie is the director of on-air marketing for radio. This means she oversees how NEPM radio promotes itself, and produces the spots you hear about all the development activities at the station. Katie has been working in radio in the Valley for 30 years. She started while in college at Smith College at WOZQ 91.9 FM, and has worked at many commercial stations in the area, both on-air and organizing promotions. She hosts a weekly Blues show at WMUA, 91.1 FM out of UMass Amherst on Thursday afternoons.
See stories by Katie Wright