Valley Voices Radio brings you stories that you’re not going to believe are true, from people you might actually know!

In this episode, Christine Stevens, Sera Rivers and David Bulley share stories from a wild night of storytelling at Hawks & Reed in Greenfield, Mass., where the theme of the night was "Sweet & Salty."

Valley Voices Story Slams are produced by New England Public Media and the Academy of Music Theatre. Find more on the series, including our podcast, video shorts and events here.