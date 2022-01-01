Saturdays at noon on 88.5 FM

Valley Voices Radio is a special eight-episode series that brings local storytellers to the mic. We’ve line up some of the best stories from some of the most talented, funny, and downright awesome storytellers we've met.

The radio show is an extension of NEPM’s Valley Voice Story Slam event series, produced in partnership with the Academy of Music Theatre. Over seven seasons, Valley Voices Story Slam has brought hundreds of local storytellers on stage to share their true stories with live audiences at venues across the region.

Click here to find the Valley Voices podcast, YouTube series, and more information about our live shows.