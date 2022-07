Valley Voices Radio has more stories for you, from folks you might work with or see at the grocery store.

Valerie Reiss, Tulip Chadhury and Bonnie House had some great stories when we held our story slam at Hawks & Reed in Greenfield, Mass. That night's theme was "Now or Never."

Valley Voices Story Slams are produced by New England Public Media and the Academy of Music Theatre.

Find more on the series, including our podcast, video shorts and events here.