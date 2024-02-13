Extra
Discover the life and legacy of former U.S. Senator and diplomat Daniel Patrick Moynihan.
Joyce DiDonato and Ryan McKinny perform the Act II aria.
Experience Ivo van Hove’s production of composer Jake Heggie’s opera in its Met premiere.
Appraisal: Panerai Radiomir with Rolex Movement, ca. 1942
Appraisal: KPM 'The Hermit' Porcelain Plaque, ca. 1900
Appraisal: 1969 George Rodrigue 'House in Washington' Oil
Appraisal: Jean Harlow-signed Photo, ca. 1930
Appraisal: Cartier Art Deco Match Safe, ca. 1925
Appraisal: Chinese Lacquered Wood Japanese-style Geese, ca. 1920
Appraisal: 1995 Muhammad Ali-signed Tablecloth
Discover the secrets behind Edward Hopper’s most iconic and enigmatic works.
El artista José Clemente Orozco (1883-1945) encabezó el movimiento muralista en México.
Mexican muralist José Clemente Orozco led a life filled with drama, adversity & triumph.
Experience the groundbreaking sounds of bebop pioneer and virtuoso composer Max Roach.
Trace the life and legacy of labor activist Cesar Chavez through music and the arts.
Follow the 50-year career of First Amendment lawyer and legal expert Floyd Abrams.
Experience the political and personal journey of California governor Jerry Brown.
Experience the meteoric rise and enduring legacy of Little Richard.
See the world through the eyes of Nam June Paik, the father of video art.
Follow two performers as they break down barriers in opera and country music.