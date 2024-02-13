© 2024 New England Public Media

American Masters

Moynihan

Season 38 Episode 2

Discover the life and legacy of former U.S. Senator and diplomat Daniel Patrick Moynihan. Going beyond the “Moynihan Report,” President Joe Biden, Ta-Nehisi Coates and others reflect on his decades-long fight to end national poverty.

Aired: 03/28/24
Support for American Masters is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, AARP, Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Burton P. and Judith B. Resnick Foundation, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Seton J. Melvin, Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Anita and Jay Kaufman, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, The Ambrose Monell Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, The Charina Endowment Fund in memory of Robert B. Menschel and public television viewers.
Watch 53:03
American Masters
HOPPER: An American love story
Discover the secrets behind Edward Hopper’s most iconic and enigmatic works.
Episode: S38 E1 | 53:03
Watch 54:31
American Masters
José Clemente Orozco: Hombre de Fuego (En Español)
El artista José Clemente Orozco (1883-1945) encabezó el movimiento muralista en México.
Episode: S37 E10 | 54:31
Watch 55:41
American Masters
José Clemente Orozco: Man of Fire
Mexican muralist José Clemente Orozco led a life filled with drama, adversity & triumph.
Episode: S21 E7 | 55:41
Watch 1:22:29
American Masters
Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes
Experience the groundbreaking sounds of bebop pioneer and virtuoso composer Max Roach.
Episode: S37 E9 | 1:22:29
Watch 1:22:12
American Masters
A Song for Cesar
Trace the life and legacy of labor activist Cesar Chavez through music and the arts.
Episode: S37 E8 | 1:22:12
Watch 1:22:45
American Masters
Floyd Abrams: Speaking Freely
Follow the 50-year career of First Amendment lawyer and legal expert Floyd Abrams.
Episode: S37 E7 | 1:22:45
Watch 1:33:44
American Masters
Jerry Brown: The Disrupter
Experience the political and personal journey of California governor Jerry Brown.
Episode: S37 E6 | 1:33:44
Watch 1:29:31
American Masters
Little Richard: King and Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll
Experience the meteoric rise and enduring legacy of Little Richard.
Episode: S37 E5 | 1:29:31
Watch 1:45:01
American Masters
Nam June Paik: Moon Is the Oldest TV
See the world through the eyes of Nam June Paik, the father of video art.
Episode: S37 E4 | 1:45:01
Watch 1:51:39
American Masters
In The Making
Follow two performers as they break down barriers in opera and country music.
Episode: S37 E3 | 1:51:39