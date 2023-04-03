© 2023 New England Public Media

Independent Lens

Harvest Season

Season 20 Episode 18 | 1hr 19m 48s

A story usually hidden behind a more glamorous front, Harvest Season probes the lives of the multigenerational Latinos, temporary laborers, and permanent residents intimately connected to the production of premium wines in the Napa and Sonoma regions of Northern California — in the midst of one of the most dramatic grape harvests in recent memory.

Aired: 05/12/19 | Expires: 04/29/23
Watch 1:25:23
Independent Lens
Mama Bears
Conservative beliefs have defined them. Now they’re championing their LGBTQ+ children.
Episode: S24 E16 | 1:25:23
Watch 1:25:49
Independent Lens
Silent Beauty
A woman’s journey to heal from childhood sexual abuse and confront generational trauma.
Episode: S24 E15 | 1:25:49
Watch 1:24:59
Independent Lens
Sam Now
What happens when a filmmaker helps his half brother search for his missing mother?
Episode: S24 E14 | 1:24:59
Watch 54:42
Independent Lens
Matter of Mind: My ALS
Three people with ALS confront complex choices in this intimate exploration.
Episode: S24 E13 | 54:42
Watch 1:24:52
Independent Lens
Free Chol Soo Lee
Rollercoaster story of Chol Soo Lee, a Korean immigrant wrongfully convicted of murder.
Episode: S24 E12 | 1:24:52
Watch 1:25:27
Independent Lens
Hidden Letters
Modern women in China keep alive the tradition of Nüshu, a secret written language.
Episode: S24 E11 | 1:25:27
Watch 1:24:45
Independent Lens
Storming Caesars Palace
How Vegas activist Ruby Duncan's grassroots movement of moms fought for guaranteed income.
Episode: S24 E10 | 1:24:45
Watch 1:25:48
Independent Lens
Love in the Time of Fentanyl
A supervised drug injection site gives hope to a community ravaged by fentanyl deaths.
Episode: S24 E9 | 1:25:48
Watch 1:25:44
Independent Lens
Outta the Muck
The people of Pahokee rise “outta the muck” to celebrate family history and football.
Episode: S24 E8 | 1:25:44
Watch 1:25:44
Independent Lens
The Picture Taker
Meet Ernest Withers, iconic African American civil rights photographer—and FBI informant.
Episode: S24 E7 | 1:25:44