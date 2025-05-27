TEST Who is Michael Jang?

© 2025 New England Public Media

Independent Lens

Who is Michael Jang?

Season 26 Episode 21 | 41m 44s

After a long career as a commercial and portrait photographer, mischievous San Francisco artist Michael Jang sat for decades on a hidden treasure of pictures taken in his 20s—both candid celebrity shots and a down-to-earth cross-section of Chinese American family life rarely captured so playfully. Then, during the pandemic, Jang set out to share his work with the world, street guerilla-styl

Aired: 05/29/25 | Expires: 08/17/25
Extra
Watch 15:21
Independent Lens
Camp Widow
Camp Widow is a place for widowed people to find both camaraderie and unexpected joy.
Special: 15:21
Watch 1:29
Great Performances
Angel Blue performs “O patria mia” from The Met's "Aida"
Angel Blue performs “O patria mia” in the Met Opera's "Aida."
Clip: S52 E20 | 1:29
Watch 12:07
Independent Lens
The Grocery List Show | Halal Grocery in Brooklyn | Ep 2
The family behind a Middle Eastern Brooklyn grocery makes a hearty mansaf meal.
Special: 12:07
Watch 15:28
Nature
Significant Otters | WILD HOPE
Sea otters are back, and their return is a breath of fresh air for the waters of Monterey Bay.
Special: 15:28
Watch 2:54
Great Performances
Too Darn Hot" from "Kiss Me, Kate"
The cast of "Kiss Me, Kate" performs "Too Darn Hot."
Clip: S52 E19 | 2:54
Watch 3:04
Great Performances
"Another Op'nin', Another Show" from "Kiss Me, Kate"
"The Taming of the Shrew" cast prepare for opening night.
Clip: S52 E19 | 3:04
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"Kiss Me, Kate" Preview
Experience this Cole Porter classic musical starring Tony winner Stephanie J. Block.
Preview: S52 E19 | 0:30
Watch 12:39
Independent Lens
The Grocery List Show | Seafood City in Chicago | Ep 1
Filipino food galore at Seafood City in Chicago is followed by the making of a crab torta feast.
Special: 12:39
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 27, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Ehud Olmert; Wally Adeyemo; David Shimer; Humphrey Ker; Arthur Okonkwo
Episode: S2025 E7237 | 55:47
Watch 18:10
Amanpour and Company
“Welcome to Wrexham:” Inside the Team’s Historic Third Promotion
Humphrey Ker and Arthur Okonkwo discuss WAFC and "Welcome to Wrexham."
Clip: S2025 E7237 | 18:10
Watch 41:44
Independent Lens
Who is Michael Jang?
An elusive photographer uses street art tactics to share his previously unknown work with the world.
Episode: S26 E19 | 41:44
Watch 1:23:38
Independent Lens
And So It Begins
See how the Philippines' tense race for president in 2022 became the nation's fight for its soul.
Episode: S26 E18 | 1:23:38
Watch 54:20
Independent Lens
Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer's
Three families are transformed when a loved one is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.
Episode: S26 E17 | 54:20
Watch 1:24:21
Independent Lens
Free For All: The Public Library
How public libraries shaped a nation and remain a beloved sanctuary for Americans today.
Episode: S26 E16 | 1:24:21
Watch 1:22:07
Independent Lens
WE WANT THE FUNK!
The syncopated story of funk music, from its roots to the explosion of '70s urban funk and beyond.
Episode: S26 E15 | 1:22:07
Watch 1:24:52
Independent Lens
Home Court
The coming-of-age story and rise of Ashley Chea, a Cambodian American basketball prodigy.
Episode: S26 E14 | 1:24:52
Watch 1:24:55
Independent Lens
Bike Vessel
Father and son bond on an ambitious 350-mile bike ride in this portrait of familial love.
Episode: S26 E13 | 1:24:55
Watch 1:25:02
Independent Lens
Skin of Glass
How the turbulent history of her architect father's iconic building reflects Brazil's own struggles.
Episode: S26 E12 | 1:25:02
Watch 1:23:21
Independent Lens
The In Between
A filmmaker returns to her hometown on the U.S.-Mexico border to reflect on growing up fronterizo.
Episode: S26 E11 | 1:23:21
Watch 1:24:40
Independent Lens
The Strike
How a small hunger strike against solitary confinement turned into a massive statewide protest.
Episode: S26 E10 | 1:24:40