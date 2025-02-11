© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

February 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 42 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, in a White House visit with the king of Jordan, President Trump doubled down on his plan to take over Gaza and push out Palestinians. We examine the long-term effects of the Trump administration's plans to cut medical research funding. Plus, how students and teachers whose schools were destroyed by the California wildfires are finding ways to keep learning.

Aired: 02/10/25 | Expires: 03/13/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extra
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Home Court
The coming-of-age story and rise of Ashley Chea, a Cambodian American basketball prodigy.
Preview: S26 E14 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Marie Antoinette
Marie Antoinette Season 2 Preview
Disastrous consequences loom for Marie Antoinette and Louis as the revolt rumbles on.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Baltimore Bridge Collapse Preview
Follow the investigation into the deadly container ship collision that closed the Port of Baltimore.
Preview: S52 E6 | 0:30
Watch 3:33
American Experience
This flag helped end lynching in the U.S.
How did a flag on the streets of Manhattan help end lynching in the United States?
Clip: S37 E1 | 3:33
Watch 2:15
American Experience
Trailer | Forgotten Hero: Walter White and the NAACP
The story of one of the most influential yet forgotten civil rights figures, Walter White.
Preview: S37 E1 | 2:15
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Bike Vessel
Father and son bond on an ambitious 350-mile bike ride in this portrait of familial love.
Preview: S26 E13 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Promo: Living History Farms, Hour 2
Promo: Living History Farms, Hour 2
Preview: S29 E8 | 0:30
Watch 3:19
American Masters
The Disappearance of Miss Scott
Learn about jazz artist Hazel Scott, the first Black American to have their own TV show.
Preview: S39 E1 | 3:19
Watch 2:30
American Masters
When Hazel Scott started jazzing the classics
Discover how Hazel Scott started jazzing the classics.
Clip: S39 E1 | 2:30
Watch 4:19
American Masters
When Hazel Scott was accused of communist ties
When Hazel Scott was accused of affiliations with communism, she was determined to clear her name.
Clip: S39 E1 | 4:19
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E41 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
February 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E40 | 26:45
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
February 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E39 | 26:44
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E38 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E37 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E36 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E35 | 57:46
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
February 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E34 | 56:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
February 2, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 2, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E33 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
February 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E32 | 26:45