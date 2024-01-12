© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NOVA

Building the Eiffel Tower

Season 51 Episode 3

Explore the revolutionary engineering behind Paris’s iconic landmark. Completed in 1889, the iron tower smashed the record for the tallest structure on Earth, ushering in a new age of global construction that reached for the skies.

Aired: 02/13/24
National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Viking Cruises. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and PBS viewers.
Extra
Watch 2:31
Great Performances
Jelly Roll Performs "Bartender Blues"
Rapper and singer Jelly Roll performs "Bartender Blues."
Clip: S51 E11 | 2:31
Watch 2:16
Great Performances
Brad Paisley Performs "He Stopped Loving Her Today"
Country singer Brad Paisley performs "He Stopped Loving Her Today."
Clip: S51 E11 | 2:16
Watch 1:36
Great Performances
Wynonna Judd and Jamey Johnson perform "Golden Ring"
Country singers Wynonna Judd and Jamey Johnson perform George Jones' "Golden Ring."
Clip: S51 E11 | 1:36
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
George Jones: Still Playin’ Possum Preview
Honor one of the most beloved stars in country music history.
Preview: S51 E11 | 0:30
Watch 2:02
American Experience
Trailer | Fly with Me
The lively but neglected history of the women who changed the world while flying it.
Preview: S36 E2 | 2:02
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Breaking The News
Women and LGBTQ+ journalists launch news startup The 19th* to combat misinformation.
Preview: S25 E11 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
The LA Phil Celebrates Frank Gehry Preview
Celebrate 20 years at Walt Disney Concert Hall with a musical tribute to its architect.
Preview: S51 E10 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Building the Eiffel Tower Preview
Explore the engineering behind Paris’s iconic landmark, the tallest structure of its time.
Preview: S51 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Attenborough and the Jurassic Sea Monster
Sir David Attenborough and experts unearth the fossil of the largest Jurassic predator.
Preview: S42 E11 | 0:30
Watch 1:00
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Iranian Silk Soumak Rug, ca. 1960
Appraisal: Iranian Silk Soumak Rug, ca. 1960
Clip: S28 E6 | 1:00
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • NOVA Season 51
  • NOVA Season 50
  • NOVA Season 49
  • NOVA Season 48
  • NOVA Season 47
  • NOVA Season 46
  • NOVA Season 45
  • NOVA Season 44
  • NOVA Season 43
  • NOVA Season 42
  • NOVA Season 41
  • NOVA Season 40
  • NOVA Season 39
  • NOVA Season 38
  • NOVA Season 37
  • NOVA Season 36
  • NOVA Season 35
  • NOVA Season 34
  • NOVA Season 33
  • NOVA Season 32
  • NOVA Season 31
  • NOVA Season 30
  • NOVA Season 28
  • NOVA Season 27
  • NOVA Season 23
NOVA
Easter Island Origins
Surprising new evidence is rewriting the story of the giant stone heads of Easter Island.
Episode: S51 E2
Watch 53:16
NOVA
When Whales Could Walk
Giant fossils uncovered in the Sahara Desert reveal new secrets of how whales evolved.
Episode: S51 E1 | 53:16
Watch 53:31
NOVA
Lee and Liza's Family Tree
A family turns to science in their struggle to rediscover a history obscured by slavery.
Episode: S50 E18 | 53:31
Watch 53:54
NOVA
The Battle to Beat Malaria
Follow the quest to create a lifesaving malaria vaccine.
Episode: S50 E17 | 53:54
Watch 53:19
NOVA
Inside China's Tech Boom
The inside story of China’s meteoric rise to the forefront of global innovation.
Episode: S50 E16 | 53:19
Watch 53:15
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Humans
How did Earth give rise to humans? See what made our species' existence possible.
Episode: S50 E15 | 53:15
Watch 53:45
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Inferno
How did life bounce back after a cataclysmic extinction wiped out some 90% of all species?
Episode: S50 E14 | 53:45
Watch 53:47
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Life Rising
See how life made the leap to land, turning a barren landscape into a lush, green world.
Episode: S50 E13 | 53:47
Watch 53:46
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Frozen
How did life survive on a planet covered in ice from pole to pole?
Episode: S50 E12 | 53:46
Watch 53:47
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Birth of the Sky
See how Earth transformed from a barren hellscape to a planet capable of sustaining life.
Episode: S50 E11 | 53:47