Building the Eiffel Tower

Extra
Rapper and singer Jelly Roll performs "Bartender Blues."
Country singer Brad Paisley performs "He Stopped Loving Her Today."
Country singers Wynonna Judd and Jamey Johnson perform George Jones' "Golden Ring."
Honor one of the most beloved stars in country music history.
The lively but neglected history of the women who changed the world while flying it.
Women and LGBTQ+ journalists launch news startup The 19th* to combat misinformation.
Celebrate 20 years at Walt Disney Concert Hall with a musical tribute to its architect.
Explore the engineering behind Paris’s iconic landmark, the tallest structure of its time.
Sir David Attenborough and experts unearth the fossil of the largest Jurassic predator.
Appraisal: Iranian Silk Soumak Rug, ca. 1960
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
NOVA Season 51
-
NOVA Season 50
-
NOVA Season 49
-
NOVA Season 48
-
NOVA Season 47
-
NOVA Season 46
-
NOVA Season 45
-
NOVA Season 44
-
NOVA Season 43
-
NOVA Season 42
-
NOVA Season 41
-
NOVA Season 40
-
NOVA Season 39
-
NOVA Season 38
-
NOVA Season 37
-
NOVA Season 36
-
NOVA Season 35
-
NOVA Season 34
-
NOVA Season 33
-
NOVA Season 32
-
NOVA Season 31
-
NOVA Season 30
-
NOVA Season 28
-
NOVA Season 27
-
NOVA Season 23
Surprising new evidence is rewriting the story of the giant stone heads of Easter Island.
Giant fossils uncovered in the Sahara Desert reveal new secrets of how whales evolved.
A family turns to science in their struggle to rediscover a history obscured by slavery.
Follow the quest to create a lifesaving malaria vaccine.
The inside story of China’s meteoric rise to the forefront of global innovation.
How did Earth give rise to humans? See what made our species' existence possible.
How did life bounce back after a cataclysmic extinction wiped out some 90% of all species?
See how life made the leap to land, turning a barren landscape into a lush, green world.
How did life survive on a planet covered in ice from pole to pole?
See how Earth transformed from a barren hellscape to a planet capable of sustaining life.