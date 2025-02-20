© 2025 New England Public Media

NOVA

Secrets of the Forest

Season 52 Episode 8

Can forests help cool the planet? Follow scientists through spectacular landscapes as they study complex networks of trees, fungi, and creatures large and small – all in a quest to tackle the twin threats of climate change and species extinction.

Aired: 04/15/25
Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and PBS viewers.
NOVA
Revolutionary War Weapons
Explore key military technologies in the American colonies’ fight for freedom.
Episode: S52 E7
Watch 53:32
NOVA
Baltimore Bridge Collapse
Follow the investigation into the deadly container ship collision that closed the Port of Baltimore.
Episode: S52 E6 | 53:32
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Pompeii's Secret Underworld
Archaeologists uncover new truths about Pompeii, a wealthy Roman playground with dark secrets.
Episode: S52 E5 | 53:40
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Egypt's Tombs of Amun
A long-lost ancient cemetery opens the door to a unique period in Egyptian history.
Episode: S52 E4 | 53:40
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Dino Birds
Fossils reveal how birds survived the killer asteroid and became today’s only living dinosaurs.
Episode: S52 E3 | 53:40
Watch 53:43
NOVA
What Are UFOs?
Can science reveal the secrets of mysterious objects seen in our skies?
Episode: S52 E1 | 53:43
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Lost Tombs of Notre Dame
Mysterious bodies are found under one of the world’s most famous cathedrals.
Episode: S51 E18 | 53:40
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Building Stuff: Change It!
From electric flight to artificial noses, engineers are finding new ways to preserve our planet.
Episode: S51 E17 | 53:40
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Extreme Airport Engineering
Follow the race to build a world-class airport on the site of one of America’s busiest flying hubs.
Episode: S52 E2 | 53:40
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Building Stuff: Reach It!
Humans are born to roam. See how engineers are inventing new ways to explore and extend our range.
Episode: S51 E16 | 53:40