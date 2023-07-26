© 2023 New England Public Media

POV

Children of the Mist

Season 36 Episode 3606 | 1hr 22m 54s

Children of the Mist traces the story of Di, a 13-year-old girl coming of age in an indigenous Hmong community in the mountains of Northwest Vietnam. As part of the first generation in her village with access to formal education, Di navigates the cultural and social challenges faced by young girls in her community while balancing inherited tradition with change.

Aired: 07/30/23 | Expires: 09/30/23
Watch 23:49
POV
POV Shorts: Under G-d
Religious leaders' use of the law to advance an unexpected religious freedom argument.
Episode: S36 E601 | 23:49
Watch 1:10:22
POV
Eat Your Catfish
An intimate view of a woman with ALS and a family pushed to its breaking point.
Episode: S36 E3605 | 1:10:22
Watch 1:22:58
POV
A House Made of Splinters
By the frontlines in Eastern Ukraine, social workers create a sanctuary for kids in limbo.
Episode: S36 E3604 | 1:22:58
Watch 1:22:16
POV
Liquor Store Dreams
Immigrant dreams and generational divides collide against LA's complex racial landscape.
Episode: S36 E3603 | 1:22:16
Watch 1:22:54
POV
A Story of Bones
A burial site containing thousands of once enslaved Africans is discovered on St. Helena.
Episode: S36 E3602 | 1:22:54
Watch 1:22:29
POV
After Sherman
A poetic quest in coastal South Carolina unearths Black inheritance amidst a violent past.
Episode: S36 E3601 | 1:22:29
Watch 25:05
POV
POV Shorts: This Sacred Place
New worlds unfold in stories of tradition and hometown pride.
Episode: S35 E506 | 25:05
Watch 24:30
POV
POV Shorts: You Are My Sunshine
Three stories about care and connection.
Episode: S35 E505 | 24:30
Watch 25:03
POV
POV Shorts: Happiness is £4 Million
A modern contemplation on the generational divide.
Episode: S35 E504 | 25:03
Watch 25:01
POV
POV Shorts: Our Motherland Fantasy Nightmare
Two families experience homeland violence across generations.
Episode: S35 E502 | 25:01