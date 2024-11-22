POV Shorts: Until He's Back

Extra
Return to the cozy Yorkshire Dales for an all-new season on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 9/8c.
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
Brenda Lee began working as a professional singer at just eight years old to support her family.
Brenda Lee made appearances on television, radio and live shows all before she even signed a deal.
Owen Bradley, producer at Decca Records, took Brenda Lee under his wing and became a mentor to her.
Brenda Lee met her husband Ronnie Shacklett at the age of 17 and eloped with him six months later.
Cynthia Erivo Performs "Days of Wine and Roses" by Henry Mancini.
Michael Bublé performs "Moon River" by Henry Mancini.
Saxophonist Dave Koz performs "The Pink Panther" Theme
Celebrate the centennial birthday of composer Henry Mancini with Michael Bublé and more.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season 37
-
Season 36
-
POV Season 35
-
POV Season 34
-
POV Season 33
-
POV Season 32
-
POV Season 31
-
POV Season 30
-
POV Season 29
-
POV Season 28
-
POV Season 27
-
POV Season 26
-
POV Season 25
-
POV Season 24
-
POV Season 23
-
POV Season 22
-
POV Season 21
-
POV Season 20
-
POV Season 19
-
POV Season 18
-
POV Season 17
-
POV Season 16
-
POV Season 15
-
POV Season 14
-
POV Season 13
-
POV Season 12
-
POV Season 11
-
POV Season 10
-
POV Season 9
-
POV Season 8
-
POV Season 7
-
POV Season 6
-
POV Season 4
-
POV Season 3
-
POV Season 2
-
POV Season 1
Kids learn to swim - and, in their lessons, we discover profound wisdom for all.
In Baltimore, a young mayor fights to enact a bold plan to end chronic violence.
Two stories of women who trailblaze and persist.
A portrait of the experiences unique to displaced queer people fleeing violence at home.
Families traverse tradition and memory in marking new phases of life.
Two stories of quilted heirlooms and generational nostalgia.
A debt-laden grad turns Tokyo Uber Eats biker, confronting the gig economy's harsh truths.
Inuit activist Aaju Peter embarks on a personal journey for Indigenous people's rights.
An intimate observation of the war in Ukraine unfolds inside of a volunteer aid van.
Revolutionary at 21. Lawmaker at 23. Most Wanted at 26. Nathan Law's fight for freedom.