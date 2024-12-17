© 2024 New England Public Media

POV

Who I Am Not

Season 37 Episode 12 | 1hr 22m 54s

Sharon-Rose Khumalo, a South African beauty queen, faces an identity crisis after discovering she's intersex. Her path crosses with Dimakatso Sebidi, a masculine-presenting intersex activist, as they both navigate a journey marked by society’s stigma and inner struggles. Intertwining raw reality with poetic beauty, Who I am Not captures the heart-wrenching fight for acceptance in a binary world.

Aired: 12/29/24 | Expires: 03/30/25
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Watch 21:09
POV
POV Shorts: A Swim Lesson
Kids learn to swim - and, in their lessons, we discover profound wisdom for all.
Episode: S37 E705 | 21:09
Watch 40:19
POV
POV Shorts: Until He's Back
Ahmed must find a way to get his son’s remains back home to Morocco so he can say goodbye.
Episode: S37 E706 | 40:19
Watch 1:22:30
POV
The Body Politic
In Baltimore, a young mayor fights to enact a bold plan to end chronic violence.
Episode: S37 E11 | 1:22:30
Watch 24:35
POV
POV Shorts: Recorded Memory
Two stories of quilted heirlooms and generational nostalgia.
Episode: S37 E704 | 24:35
Watch 25:05
POV
POV Shorts: Passage
Families traverse tradition and memory in marking new phases of life.
Episode: S37 E701 | 25:05
Watch 24:50
POV
POV Shorts: In Her Lane
Two stories of women who trailblaze and persist.
Episode: S37 E703 | 24:50
Watch 25:05
POV
POV Shorts: Jardines
A portrait of the experiences unique to displaced queer people fleeing violence at home.
Episode: S37 E702 | 25:05
Watch 52:52
POV
Tokyo Uber Blues
A debt-laden grad turns Tokyo Uber Eats biker, confronting the gig economy's harsh truths.
Episode: S37 E10 | 52:52
Watch 1:23:02
POV
Twice Colonized
Inuit activist Aaju Peter embarks on a personal journey for Indigenous people's rights.
Episode: S37 E9 | 1:23:02
Watch 1:22:09
POV
In the Rearview
An intimate observation of the war in Ukraine unfolds inside of a volunteer aid van.
Episode: S37 E8 | 1:22:09