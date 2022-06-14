-
The select committee has announced without explanation that the hearing scheduled for June 15 has been postponed. The next hearing will take place June 16.
In an interview with NPR, former Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt says that network should have been proud of being first to project that Joe Biden would win Arizona.
The committee showed clips of former Trump campaign officials saying they told the then-president that things were going badly on election night but he chose to claim victory and charge fraud.
It wasn't in prime time this time, but the Jan. 6 committee held an eyebrow-raising hearing Monday. Here are six takeaways from what we learned during this second of seven hearings.
Read the full transcript from the June 9 hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th Capitol attack.
It's been nearly a year of gathering information — via depositions, subpoenas, hearings, document dumps and court challenges — for the House select committee investigating the siege of the Capitol.