The Ukrainian city Lviv has become a de facto safe haven if Russia attacks

The city of Lviv in the far west of Ukraine has become a de facto safe haven for those fearing a potential Russian attack. It's only about an hour's drive from Poland, and in 2014, thousands of Ukrainians relocated there when war began in the East. Now the U.S. and other embassies have moved their personnel and operations to Lviv. NPR's Joanna Kakissis reports on what life in the city is like now.

JOANNA KAKISSIS, BYLINE: These days, in Lviv's cobblestone central square, you see a lot of Ukrainians on what they call extended vacations. One is Svietlana Frolova, a schoolteacher from the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

KAKISSIS: She explains that she's here because she's afraid. Her hometown is just 25 miles from the Russian border, so she and her 5-year-old son went as far away as they could.

She explains that she's here because she's afraid. Her hometown is just 25 miles from the Russian border, so she and her 5-year-old son went as far away as they could.

KAKISSIS: On this same square, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, Kristina Kvien, also blamed Russian aggression for the American Embassy's move to Lviv.

On this same square, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, Kristina Kvien, also blamed Russian aggression for the American Embassy's move to Lviv.

KAKISSIS: Russia does feel very far away in Lviv.

IVANKA GONAK: It is the safe zone. Yeah, it is. And the possibility of invasion getting right here is rather small.

KAKISSIS: Tour guide Ivanka Gonak says it's not just the geographic distance, which is nearly 700 miles from Russia. It's the historical distance, too. Unlike Eastern Ukraine, Lviv was barely influenced by the Russian Empire.

GONAK: This city, from its very beginnings, was connected and incorporated into the cultural space of Europe in general. Walking over the streets in Lviv, you might see whole Europe in miniature. Right now, we're walking along Austrian quarters, and the illusion like we are somewhere in Vienna is perfect.

KAKISSIS: She points to baroque and renaissance buildings. Lviv spent hundreds of years as part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire and the Kingdom of Poland.

GONAK: In Lviv, history takes such unexpected, unusual turns and mixes it all up.

KAKISSIS: At a restaurant dating to the Habsburg era, historian Ihor Lilo talks about one year Lviv changed hands.

At a restaurant dating to the Habsburg era, historian Ihor Lilo talks about one year Lviv changed hands.

KAKISSIS: Thousands of Ukrainians fled to Lviv after the Russian invasion in 2014. Oksana Novikova and her family left their home in Crimea in Ukraine's south. She now runs a chain of popular Crimean bakeries in Lviv.

Thousands of Ukrainians fled to Lviv after the Russian invasion in 2014. Oksana Novikova and her family left their home in Crimea in Ukraine's south. She now runs a chain of popular Crimean bakeries in Lviv.

KAKISSIS: Some international companies are moving their Ukraine headquarters from Kyiv to Lviv.

KAKISSIS: But cybersecurity expert Nadiya Balovsyak says Lviv can't protect itself from the long arm of Russian cyber war. For months now, parents in Lviv have been getting text messages warning of bomb threats in schools nearly every day. Ukrainian police say they have traced the bomb threats to Moscow-affiliated bot farms.

NADIYA BALOVSYAK: (Through interpreter) The goal is to distract security services from doing their job, like catching criminals or firefighting. They're wasting their time looking for fake bombs.

KAKISSIS: Balovsyak says the fake bomb threats are creating a low-grade unease in society. Mayor Andriy Sadovyi says this psychological war has gone on for years.

Balovsyak says the fake bomb threats are creating a low-grade unease in society. Mayor Andriy Sadovyi says this psychological war has gone on for years.

KAKISSIS: At a jazz club called the LV, Anastasia Bulgakova is relieving her panic by singing her heart out.

ANASTASIA BULGAKOVA: (Singing) Days of wine and roses.

At a jazz club called the LV, Anastasia Bulgakova is relieving her panic by singing her heart out.

KAKISSIS: Sometimes war with Russia feels too close, even here in what everyone calls the safest place in Ukraine.

Joanna Kakissis, NPR News, Lviv.

