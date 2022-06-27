© 2022 New England Public Media

Jan. 6 Committee schedules last-minute hearing for Tuesday

By Ximena Bustillo
Published June 27, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT
Committee members arrive as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a nearly year-long investigation.
Mandel Ngan
/
AP
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol will hold its next public hearing on Tuesday, June 28 at 1p ET "to present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony."

The committee had been expected to take a brief hiatus until the week of July 11.

This will be the sixth hearing for the Democrat-led committee, which has spent the last few weeks building a case around former President Donald Trump and his influence on the Jan. 6 insurrection. The panel's most recent hearing — on June 23 — focused on Trump's pressure on the Department of Justice to help him overturn the 2020 election.

