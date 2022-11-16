© 2022 New England Public Media

Regional News

Seafood council suspends sustainability label for Maine lobster over right whale concerns

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published November 16, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST
Lobster fishing
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
A lobster fishing boat heads out to sea at dawn, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, off of Kennebunkport, Maine.

This story will be updated.

A second major seafood watchdog group has pulled its support for Maine's lobster fishery over concerns that it's harming endangered North Atlantic right whales.

The Marine Stewardship Council, or MSC, announced Wednesday that it was suspending its certification of lobster taken from the Gulf of Maine. As of Dec. 15, Maine lobster products will no longer be able to carry the group's sustainability label.

In September, Seafood Watch, a program out of the Monterey Bay Aquarium, similarly announced that it could no longer recommend consumption of lobster from the U.S. and Canada.

In a press release, MSC said the fishery must publish a corrective action plan within 90 days in order for it to have "a route back to certification."

