Passamaquoddy Tribe gets $5 million in federal funds for climate change planning

A new federal program announced Wednesday aims to help tribal communities that are severely impacted by climate change. It includes $5 million for Maine's Passamaquoddy Tribe.

The Department of the Interior is committing $115 million to 11 tribes, for climate change relocation programs and adaptation planning. The funds are coming from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act.

Tribal environmental planner Marvin Cling says the $5 million in funding will help the Passamaquoddy respond to the effects of climate change.

"To try not to make the impacts so adverse, and we can mitigate and adapt as best as possible," he says.

Cling says the tribe is already working to address erosion, and climate's impacts on drinking water and power supplies.