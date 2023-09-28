© 2023 New England Public Media

Youngbloods, Vibes: Joel Ross, Sasha Berliner and Simon Moullier

WBGO | By Sarah Geledi,
Trevor Smith
Published September 28, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
Youngbloods 2023 vibes, from left to right: Joel Ross, Sasha Berliner, Simon Moullier
Graphics: Jackie Lay for NPR
In 2022, we introduced our first installment of Youngbloods, a new class of jazz artists paving their way, and more importantly, pushing the music forward.

Our inaugural class featured five exciting artists, all under the age of 30. For our second season, we spotlight six artists divided between vibes and brass, presented amongst their peers.

This episode, we tell the story behind three trailblazing vibraphonists: Joel Ross (28), Simon Moullier (29), and Sasha Berliner (25) .

Surprisingly, all three mallet swingers got their start banging on drums before moving over to aluminum plates. We trace their individual trajectories toward jazz stardom; Ross from Chicago, Moullier from Nantes in France, and Berliner from the Bay Area.

Coming up, a brass-centered Youngbloods program featuring three fiery horn players: Giveton Gelin, Kalia Vandever, and Summer Camargo.

Set List:

  • Joel Ross, "Kingmaker" (Joel Ross)
  • Joel Ross, "Prayer"  (Joel Ross)
  • Simon Moullier, "Lush Life" (Billy Strayhorn)
  • Simon Moullier, "Pfrancing" (Miles Davis)
  • Sasha Berliner, "Polaris"  (Sasha Berliner)
  • Sasha Berliner, "Jade" (Sasha Berliner)


Credits:

Sarah Geledi and Trevor Smith, writers and producers; Ron Scalzo, episode mix; Nikki Birch and Mitra Arthur: video producers; Suraya Mohamed, project manager; Keith Jenkins, vice president of visuals and strategy at NPR Music. Anya Grundmann, executive producer; Christian McBride, host.

Copyright 2023 WBGO. To see more, visit WBGO.

