Celebrating the 10th Season of Valley Voices Story Slam!

The popular live storytelling series kicks off a celebratory season of shows from Springfield to Turners Falls.

October 11, 2024, SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — New England Public Media and The Academy of Music Theatre are thrilled to announce the 10th season of Valley Voices Story Slam. This beloved event series showcases real-life stories told by local storytellers, all vying for the title of “Best of Valley Voices” and a spot on the Valley Voices podcast.

"We are incredibly proud to have brought the Valley Voices Story Slams to the Pioneer Valley,” said Debra J'Anthony, executive director of The Academy of Music Theatre. “This initiative celebrates the power of storytelling and the diverse voices in our community, and it’s been truly inspiring to see the passion and creativity of our participants shine through. Here’s to many more stories shared and connections made!”

This year, Valley Voices Story Slam celebrates a festive 10th season with an exciting lineup of shows, each featuring a unique theme. The season kicks off with “Toasted” at NEPM’s Studio A on Nov. 21. The series continues with shows at two new locations, “Valley Folklore” at the Iron Horse Music Hall on Jan. 16, and “Elementary” at the Shea Theater Arts Center on March 20. The season culminates in the Best of Valley Voices Story Slam on April 26, at the Academy of Music Theatre.

At Valley Voices Story Slam, participants have just five minutes to share a true, personal story based on a theme. The audience gets to judge the stories on their authenticity and creativity, making it an exciting and engaging experience for all. Storytellers audition for each slam by leaving the first line of their story on the Valley Voices hotline during the audition period for each competition. Anyone with a good story is invited to audition, including people who have never told a story on stage before. The Academy and NEPM offer a storytelling workshop for selected storytellers ahead of each show with professional storytelling coach Andrea Lovett, founder of the Boston storytelling event MassMouth.

“From meet-cutes to mysteries, celebrity encounters to family secrets, the Valley Voices stage has seen it all,” said Vanessa Cerillo, senior director of marketing and events at NEPM and executive producer of Valley Voices Story Slam. “Storytelling’s enduring power is that this simple transaction — sharing and listening — shows us what we have in common, and helps us understand our differences. As we celebrate our 10th season, we’re thrilled to honor this journey and the stories that bring us together!”

Tickets are on sale now for each slam, “Toasted,” “Valley Folklore” and “Elementary,” at $17 (all fees included) and the “Best of Valley Voices Story Slam” at $27.43 (all fees included) through the Academy box office. In addition, the Academy is offering 10 discounted tickets at $10 each to patrons with a valid EBT, WIC, or ConnectorCare card courtesy of the Mass Cultural Council. These tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of four tickets per cardholder. Visit the Academy box office online at aomtheatre.com, by phone at 413-584-9032 ext.105, or in person at 274 Main St., Northampton, Tuesday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. These stories may contain mature content. Parental discretion is advised.

The Valley Voices Podcast is available on all podcast platforms, and the Valley Voices YouTube series can be found at nepm.org/valleyvoices.

The 10th season of Valley Voices is made possible through the generous support of Curran & Keegan Financial to New England Public Media. The Academy of Music Theatre’s 2024-25 season is supported in part through the generosity of Whalen Insurance, Northampton Cooperative Bank, Greenfield Savings Bank, Florence Bank, NBT Bank, Easthampton Savings Bank, Barr-Klarman Massachusetts Arts Initiative, and Select Equity Group Foundation.

ABOUT NEW ENGLAND PUBLIC MEDIA

New England Public Media enriches people’s lives in western Massachusetts and beyond by nurturing curiosity, inspiring community engagement, and reflecting the unique joys of living here. NEPM is the region’s source for PBS and NPR programs and for locally produced news, video and music content.

For more information, visit nepm.org or follow NEPM on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT THE ACADEMY OF MUSIC

The Academy of Music Theatre is dedicated to presenting diverse and enriching performances that inspire, entertain, and educate their community. Their mission is to provide a platform for artistic expression and cultural exchange, fostering a love for the arts in audiences of all ages. For more information, visit their website, Facebook, or Instagram.

