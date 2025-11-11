© 2025 New England Public Media

Springfield Veterans Day Parade has good attendance despite frigid weather

New England Public Media | By Umar Vorona
Published November 11, 2025 at 5:39 PM EST
The 2025 Veterans Day Parade in Springfield kicked-off on Tuesday morning with marchers and festive floats proceeding from Federal Street down State Street and towards the City Hall in downtown. After the official ceremony, the wreaths were laid in memory of all the fallen soldiers who did not make it home, but who are remembered and honored by many.

Vietnam veteran and retired Deputy Chief of the Springfield, Police Department Elmer McMahon was named Springfield's veteran of the year. He recalled that back in the 1960's and early 1970's there were no parades to meet all the servicemen who were returning back home from overseas.

"But that changed over the years. And then patriotism. It wasn't dead ," said McMahon. " America is behind us. The veterans feel good. Don't forget, 6% of the American population are veterans."

Joseph DeCaro, director of the city's Veterans’ Services department, said that despite the frigid weather, the outcome and the attendance of the 2025 Veterans Day Parade in Springfield was great.

He also said over the years there have been some organizational challenges in preparing the parade.

Tthe parade contingent has gotten smaller and smaller every year and the cold weather kind of keeps some of the folks away," he said. " But, you know, it's important to remember to continue to honor the veterans, to try to get more veteran organizations out here, whether [as] spectators or marching in a parade just to come out and show their support."

DeCaro also highlighted specific programs that are geared to helping low income veterans and their families throughout the year. One provides supplemental income and another, tax incentives for veterans.

Jerry Dollof is the secretary at the Springfield Elks Lodge 61. The organization that supports veterans among many other community service efforts.

Dollof said the parade is "a big deal for the veterans, because [it] recognizes the sacrifice and service of all veterans, of all wars, all branches of the military."

Dollof said there are ways to get involved in supporting veterans and their families by contacting local veterans organizations.
