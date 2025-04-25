© 2025 New England Public Media

PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Threatened VA services, life without parole sentencing

By Adam Frenier
Published April 25, 2025 at 10:48 AM EDT
Tony Dunne
/
NEPM
Today on The Rundown, panelists examine the legacy of Pope Francis and his impact on the church here in the 413.

And, local veterans express concern to policymakers about cuts to services as many municipalities wrestle with their budgets for the next fiscal year in the wake of major slashes to federal funding.

Plus, advocates push the state to consider eliminating life without parole sentences.

In for Carrie Saldo, NEPM reporter Adam Frenier discusses these topics and more with Larry Parnass, executive editor of the Springfield Republican newspaper; Matt Szafranski, editor-in-chief of Western Mass Politics and Insight; and NEPM reporter Karen Brown.

Tags
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSGOVERNMENT & POLITICSVETERANSRELIGION
Adam Frenier
Adam joined NEPM as a freelance reporter and fill-in operations assistant during the summer of 2011. For more than 15 years, Adam has had a number stops throughout his broadcast career, including as a news reporter and anchor, sports host and play-by-play announcer as well as a producer and technician.
