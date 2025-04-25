Threatened VA services, life without parole sentencing
Today on The Rundown, panelists examine the legacy of Pope Francis and his impact on the church here in the 413.
And, local veterans express concern to policymakers about cuts to services as many municipalities wrestle with their budgets for the next fiscal year in the wake of major slashes to federal funding.
Plus, advocates push the state to consider eliminating life without parole sentences.
In for Carrie Saldo, NEPM reporter Adam Frenier discusses these topics and more with Larry Parnass, executive editor of the Springfield Republican newspaper; Matt Szafranski, editor-in-chief of Western Mass Politics and Insight; and NEPM reporter Karen Brown.