© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A tech strategist's take on why the U.S. and China should work together on AI

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie MonteleoneSanaz Meshkinpour
Published December 19, 2025 at 11:36 AM EST

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Who is really shaping the future of AI?

Tech strategist Alvin Graylin says AI will either cause our demise or usher in an era of abundance. To avert disaster, he says the U.S. and China need to stop the AI arms race and start collaborating.

About Alvin Wang Graylin

Alvin Wang Graylin is a tech entrepreneur who specializes in AI and XR. His recent paper, "Beyond Rivalry: A US-China Policy Framework for the Age of Transformative AI," explores the AI race and its implications for international politics. Graylin is also the author of Our Next Reality, which speculates on various outcomes of the AI revolution.

His career has included roles at Intel, IBM, Trend Micro and WatchGuard. Graylin serves as the Chairman of the Virtual World Society, a Vice-Chair of the Industry of VR Alliance and a Digital Fellow at Stanford's Digital Economy Lab.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Web Resources

Related TED Talk: We're doing AI all wrong. Here's how to get it right

Related TED Playlist: Artificial Intelligence

Related TED Talk: The catastrophic risks of AI — and a safer path

Related NPR Links

TED Radio Hour: AI is just the beginning. Meet the minds mapping what's next

NPR Topics: U.S. vs. China: Inside a great power rivalry

TED Radio Hour: Prophets of Technology

Copyright 2026 NPR
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
See stories by Manoush Zomorodi
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
See stories by Katie Monteleone
Sanaz Meshkinpour
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Sanaz Meshkinpour