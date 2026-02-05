NEPM Interns: Where Are They Now? From Media Mentor to co-host of 'Mundo Patriota'

NEPM has been a hub for internships for many years with great connections starting here. I'm Ismary Santiago-Lugo and I'm the Director of Education at NEPM. I was an intern here myself, back in 2016, with WGBY. I supported the TV productions of Presencia and Connecting Point. The experiences I've had here shaped my career and the connections I made have set me up for success. I want to make sure that our space continues to be one of community, connection, mentorship, and collaboration. Highlighting the stories of our former interns feels like a good start.

We've chosen to highlight Alberto Martínez-González. Alberto interned with NEPM Media Lab Spring 2025. During this time, he wrote stories for the NEPM newsroom, co-led learning sessions for high school students, recorded and edited video for NEPM social accounts, and more.

But where is he now? Alberto is a co-host of “Mundo Patriota” the official Spanish language podcast for the New England Patriots. He’s getting ready for the Super Bowl LX, but he graciously took some time to answer a few of our questions and share a little bit about his experience at NEPM!

How do you remember your experience with NEPM Media Lab?

I am extremely honored and proud to have been able to be part of the team. Now with my current position, I always think back to the days struggling to set up audio or preparing interviews on the fly. Those are two big parts of my work and skills that take time to perfect. I am very grateful to have learned from not only Ismary and Donyel, but from the students.

What’s something you learned that you will take with you throughout your career?

You need to care about what you do. Whether it is something you've always been passionate about or just a random assignment that needs to get done, the amount of care and attention to detail you put in your work will transcend the page, the video or podcast.

What advice would you give future interns?

Sounds cliché, but take every opportunity you can find, everything will help you in your future. Also, for the love of god, please save your work and have a portfolio ready. If not, you'll be struggling to find your work samples when you need them the most (personal experience).

Tell us what you’re up to these days!

Currently, I am a host for “Mundo Patriota” the official Spanish language podcast for the New England Patriots. I assist with social media clips, interviews, and content planning. I'm also working part-time at a farm where I am an event and entertainment associate and get to work with all aspects of agriculture and farm work as a whole.