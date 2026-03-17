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Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 20.

Calling all Ear Hustlers! Join Nigel Poor and Earlonne Woods, co-hosts and co-creators of the acclaimed podcast Ear Hustle, live on stage as they share stories from inside and outside prison, accompanied by musical performances and never-before-seen visuals.

Ear Hustle was the first podcast created and produced in prison — featuring stories of the daily realities of life inside California’s San Quentin State Prison, shared by those living it. Poor and Woods launched the podcast when Woods was incarcerated at San Quentin. In 2018, Wood's sentence was commuted and he was released. He received a pardon in 2024.

The podcast was a Pulitzer Prize finalist, recognized for bringing audiences “a consistently surprising and beautifully crafted series on life behind bars,” and has won awards from Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University and the International Documentary Association.

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NEPM's Smart & Funny People series is a presented in partnership with DSP Shows.