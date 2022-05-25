Composer Johanny Navarro explores musical heritage through the rhythms and sounds of the bomba

Interview with Johanny Navarro

Brian McCreath, GBH: I'm fascinated not just with the music itself, but what you write about the music. You say that this is in honor of all those who have come before you, your legacy, your ancestors. And I wonder if this has always been something you carry the importance of your ancestors, or if it's something that at a certain point in your life, you sort of turned to it and realized, "Wait, there are these people that came before me." Tell me about that experience of your life.

Johanny Navarro: I guess that at some point I started to think about my ancestors and how I am here and doing what I'm doing — in this case, composing music — and how all of my heritage, my influence, the music, the folklore, the cuisine, everything has inspired me to become a composer in that sense. So for this piece, I wanted to honor for all of those people that inspire me in some way for making me a composer. So I wanted to create this piece that would evoke these chants and the singing and these beautiful lines and try to create the whole piece based on that first melody and try to evoke this sense of honor and respect. And actually, it had something like a dance part, a very energetic rhythm part, but it's a celebration also of the ancestors in our music and our traditions as well.

And that is the thing about this piece: you have this melody that is continual and splits off into variations and you change the context of that melody so much, including the little scene that's very energetic, almost like a party scene. It's really fascinating. So that's where the chant comes from. I mean, the chant part of the title that it is almost like a chant, over and over.

Yeah, and repeating itself in a different context. But it's like this big melody line, and then we keep repeating that line again and again until the end. And it's this beautiful chant, this melody. It's very important in the terms of bomba. When you have a cantadora [singer], she or he sings the chorus, the refrain. So that's very important in the aesthetic of la bomba that the melody is very important. You know, people are always singing, even when they have a piquete, that's when the bailador/bailadora enters and does the dance. But always, we have the melody. This is very important that you can not only recognize that melody, but you can also chant, you can always sing with the singer or the cantador/cantadora. So for me, it is very important to get that beautiful melody perfectly beautiful, crafted to make a statement of the melody and the importance of the melody in this case, like a chant.

And the piece also draws, as you put it, on the African influence on Puerto Rican music. And I'm just curious because for those of us who aren't as familiar with Puerto Rican music history or music legacies, how big a role does that African influence play in general? Is that a sort of small subset of Puerto Rican music, or is it more pervasive throughout the culture?

I think it's bigger than we thought because all of these African Afro-Caribbean sounds influence everything. For example, one of the famous rhythms or musical genres is salsa. Well, that's la clave, that’s tumbao, that's Afro-Caribbean, that's African. So that's the sound of el Caribe. And then we come to something very famous right now with reggaeton. That has something to do with that also. So it's very prominent in every musical way, not only Puerto Rico, but also in el Caribe as a region.

For you, though, how much do you personally connect to that African element of Puerto Rican and Caribbean music?

Yeah, I guess from the beginning, my father is a musician, a pianist. And so he had me playing salsa and singing and then doing the clave and trying to dance also so we can have this sense and feeling of Caribbean music and how it's supposed to sound and how it's supposed to be felt, to get that feeling. So when I started composing, I discovered that I could hear the music and I could hear my ideas in that sense as an Afro-Caribbean influence. I would hear the tremado, it was very natural for me. And then the swinging and la clave. That's basically what I try to do with the music and I'm very, very inspired by that.

For example, my piece doesn't have a barril de bomba [traditional drum], which is traditional, I just work the rhythm in the other instruments and try to work among those sounds and try to make something different. And you can hear the rhythm and you can identify the rhythm, even though I don't have a barril de bomba or la maraca, or you know, other things that we'd need to do a bomba performance. That's a risk that I take, but in a way that I can work that and make art from that. And in this case, present or perform that piece of music and share it with anyone who will listen.

And those sounds that are translated through these particular instruments take on -- there's just a different sense about them, even as they have that rootedness in bomba. And I wonder if this piece, "Bélen," is this a piece for those who may not have heard other works by you yet? Would you say this is representative of your work in general or was this a little bit of a departure? Did you do something different in this piece that you hadn't really done before?

Yeah, I guess every time I try a new piece, I try something different and I try to take a risk, I want to do it like a challenge. I challenge myself, even though I'm working with those rhythms. If people listen to my music and know my story and where I come from, they can [hear] the change in every piece because I'm taking more and more risks every day and every time because I just want to. I want to be challenged and try to make something in a piece, a piece of art and trying to combine all of these colors, using my filter of Afro-Caribbean music and trying to give birth to this new sound that I'm trying to achieve.

Just tell me a little bit about your experience with this project, El Puerto Rico, and the bringing together of these composers, even though you haven't really been in the same place at the same time, you're still part of this little community for this project. Tell me about the other composers that you have met through this and other sounds you've heard and what that means to you.

I guess one of the beautiful things about these is working with composers from Puerto Rico that I, of course, most of them are not currently living in Puerto Rico like I am, but we can connect. Of course, now I know composers that I didn't know before. It's amazing, it's beautiful because we can connect in different ways as music creators, as a musician, a performer. So this amazing project, is beautiful in the sense that we can connect not only with composers, but musicians also, with everyone here, you know, production and everything. It's beautiful.

