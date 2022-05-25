Composer Johanny Navarro explores musical heritage through the rhythms and sounds of the bomba
The rhythms of the bomba, Puerto Rico’s traditional dance music, are the underpinnings of composer Johanny Navarro’s work, "Belén: Un Canto Sagrado a mis Ancestros" (“A Sacred Chant to my Ancestors”).
These rhythms are rooted in the African and indigenous heritage of the Caribbean.
"I wanted to honor ...all of those people that inspire me in some way for making me a composer," Navarro said. "I wanted to create this piece that would evoke these chants and the singing and these beautiful lines... and try to evoke this sense of honor and respect."
Much like a translator moves ideas from one language to another, Navarro reworks the rhythms and sounds of the bomba for the Victory Players, honoring the past and exploring new musical possibilities.
The Victory Players:
Tianhui Ng, music director
Angela Santiago, ensemble manager
Nathan Ben-Yehuda, piano
Clare Monfredo, cello
Giovanni A. Perez, flute
Robert Rocheteau, percussion
Eric Schultz, clarinet
Elly Toyoda, violin
Navarro often incorporates Afro-Carribean elements in her music. Her piece "Celebration" was selected by the Arts Club of Washington, D.C., to commemorate their 100th anniversary. In 2016, she made her debut with Symphony Orchestra of Puerto Rico. Navarro studied music at the Conservatorio de Música de Puerto Rico.
You can watch an interview with Navarro below, with a transcript in both English and Spanish:
Spanish language translation: Iohann Vega-Martinez
Spanish language editors: Elizabeth Román, Zydalis Bauer
Web production contributor: Heather Brandon
Interview with Johanny Navarro
Brian McCreath, GBH: I'm fascinated not just with the music itself, but what you write about the music. You say that this is in honor of all those who have come before you, your legacy, your ancestors. And I wonder if this has always been something you carry the importance of your ancestors, or if it's something that at a certain point in your life, you sort of turned to it and realized, "Wait, there are these people that came before me." Tell me about that experience of your life.
Johanny Navarro: I guess that at some point I started to think about my ancestors and how I am here and doing what I'm doing — in this case, composing music — and how all of my heritage, my influence, the music, the folklore, the cuisine, everything has inspired me to become a composer in that sense. So for this piece, I wanted to honor for all of those people that inspire me in some way for making me a composer. So I wanted to create this piece that would evoke these chants and the singing and these beautiful lines and try to create the whole piece based on that first melody and try to evoke this sense of honor and respect. And actually, it had something like a dance part, a very energetic rhythm part, but it's a celebration also of the ancestors in our music and our traditions as well.
And that is the thing about this piece: you have this melody that is continual and splits off into variations and you change the context of that melody so much, including the little scene that's very energetic, almost like a party scene. It's really fascinating. So that's where the chant comes from. I mean, the chant part of the title that it is almost like a chant, over and over.
Yeah, and repeating itself in a different context. But it's like this big melody line, and then we keep repeating that line again and again until the end. And it's this beautiful chant, this melody. It's very important in the terms of bomba. When you have a cantadora [singer], she or he sings the chorus, the refrain. So that's very important in the aesthetic of la bomba that the melody is very important. You know, people are always singing, even when they have a piquete, that's when the bailador/bailadora enters and does the dance. But always, we have the melody. This is very important that you can not only recognize that melody, but you can also chant, you can always sing with the singer or the cantador/cantadora. So for me, it is very important to get that beautiful melody perfectly beautiful, crafted to make a statement of the melody and the importance of the melody in this case, like a chant.
And the piece also draws, as you put it, on the African influence on Puerto Rican music. And I'm just curious because for those of us who aren't as familiar with Puerto Rican music history or music legacies, how big a role does that African influence play in general? Is that a sort of small subset of Puerto Rican music, or is it more pervasive throughout the culture?
I think it's bigger than we thought because all of these African Afro-Caribbean sounds influence everything. For example, one of the famous rhythms or musical genres is salsa. Well, that's la clave, that’s tumbao, that's Afro-Caribbean, that's African. So that's the sound of el Caribe. And then we come to something very famous right now with reggaeton. That has something to do with that also. So it's very prominent in every musical way, not only Puerto Rico, but also in el Caribe as a region.
For you, though, how much do you personally connect to that African element of Puerto Rican and Caribbean music?
Yeah, I guess from the beginning, my father is a musician, a pianist. And so he had me playing salsa and singing and then doing the clave and trying to dance also so we can have this sense and feeling of Caribbean music and how it's supposed to sound and how it's supposed to be felt, to get that feeling. So when I started composing, I discovered that I could hear the music and I could hear my ideas in that sense as an Afro-Caribbean influence. I would hear the tremado, it was very natural for me. And then the swinging and la clave. That's basically what I try to do with the music and I'm very, very inspired by that.
For example, my piece doesn't have a barril de bomba [traditional drum], which is traditional, I just work the rhythm in the other instruments and try to work among those sounds and try to make something different. And you can hear the rhythm and you can identify the rhythm, even though I don't have a barril de bomba or la maraca, or you know, other things that we'd need to do a bomba performance. That's a risk that I take, but in a way that I can work that and make art from that. And in this case, present or perform that piece of music and share it with anyone who will listen.
And those sounds that are translated through these particular instruments take on -- there's just a different sense about them, even as they have that rootedness in bomba. And I wonder if this piece, "Bélen," is this a piece for those who may not have heard other works by you yet? Would you say this is representative of your work in general or was this a little bit of a departure? Did you do something different in this piece that you hadn't really done before?
Yeah, I guess every time I try a new piece, I try something different and I try to take a risk, I want to do it like a challenge. I challenge myself, even though I'm working with those rhythms. If people listen to my music and know my story and where I come from, they can [hear] the change in every piece because I'm taking more and more risks every day and every time because I just want to. I want to be challenged and try to make something in a piece, a piece of art and trying to combine all of these colors, using my filter of Afro-Caribbean music and trying to give birth to this new sound that I'm trying to achieve.
Just tell me a little bit about your experience with this project, El Puerto Rico, and the bringing together of these composers, even though you haven't really been in the same place at the same time, you're still part of this little community for this project. Tell me about the other composers that you have met through this and other sounds you've heard and what that means to you.
I guess one of the beautiful things about these is working with composers from Puerto Rico that I, of course, most of them are not currently living in Puerto Rico like I am, but we can connect. Of course, now I know composers that I didn't know before. It's amazing, it's beautiful because we can connect in different ways as music creators, as a musician, a performer. So this amazing project, is beautiful in the sense that we can connect not only with composers, but musicians also, with everyone here, you know, production and everything. It's beautiful.
Entrevista con Johanny Navarro
Brian McCreath, GBH: Estoy fascinado no solo con la música en sí, sino con lo que escribes sobre la música. Dices que esto es en honor a tu legado, tus antepasados y todos los que te han precedido. Y me pregunto si esto siempre ha sido algo a lo que le atribuyes la importancia de tus antepasados, o si es algo que en cierto momento de tu vida, de alguna forma te diste cuenta, "espera, están estas personas que vinieron antes que yo.” Cuéntame sobre esa experiencia de tu vida.
Johanny Navarro: Supongo que en algún momento comencé a pensar en mis antepasados y en cómo es que estoy aquí y haciendo lo que hago, en este caso, componiendo música y cómo toda mi herencia, mis influencias, la música, el folklore, la cocina, todo me ha inspirado para convertirme en una compositora en ese sentido. Así que para esta pieza, quería honrar a todas esas personas que me inspiraron de alguna manera para hacerme una compositora. Y quería crear esta pieza que evocara estos cánticos y estas hermosas líneas y tratar de crear la pieza completa basada en esa primera melodía e intentar evocar este sentido de honor y respeto. Y de hecho, tenía algo así como una parte de baile, una parte rítmica muy enérgica, pero también es una celebración de los ancestros en nuestra música y nuestras tradiciones.
Y eso es lo que pasa con la pieza: tienes esta melodía que es continua y se divide en variaciones y cambias mucho el contexto de esa melodía, incluida la pequeña escena que es muy enérgica, casi como una escena de fiesta. Es realmente fascinante. Así que de ahí es que viene el canto. Quiero decir, el canto parte del título que es casi como un canto, una y otra vez.
Sí, y repitiéndose en otro contexto. Pero es como esta gran melodía principal y luego seguimos repitiendo esa línea una y otra vez hasta el final. Y es este hermoso canto, esta melodía. Es muy importante en términos de bomba. Cuando tienes un cantante, ella o él canta ese coro, ese estribillo. Y la melodía es muy importante en la estética de la bomba. Ya sabes, la gente siempre está cantando. Hasta tienen un piquete, ahí entra el bailador/bailadora y hace el baile. Pero siempre, tenemos la melodía. Es muy importante que no solamente puedas reconocer esa melodía, sino que también puedas corear, siempre puedes cantar con el o la cantante. Así que para mí, es muy importante hacer esa bella melodía, perfectamente hermosa, diseñada para hacer un pronunciamiento de la melodía y la importancia de la melodía en este caso, como un canto.
Y la pieza también se basa, como dices, en la influencia africana en la música puertorriqueña. Y tengo curiosidad porque para aquellos de nosotros que no estamos tan familiarizados con la historia de la música puertorriqueña o los legados de la música, ¿qué papel juega esa influencia africana en general? ¿Es una especie de pequeño subconjunto de la música puertorriqueña, o es más omnipresente en toda la cultura?
Creo que es más grande de lo que pensábamos porque todos estos sonidos africanos-afrocaribeños influyen en todo. Por ejemplo, uno de los ritmos o géneros musicales más famosos es la salsa. Bueno, esa es la clave, eso es tumbao, eso es afrocaribeño, eso es africano. Así que ese es el sonido del Caribe. Y luego llegamos a algo muy famoso en este momento con el reggaeton. Eso también tiene algo que ver con eso. Así que es muy prominente en todos los sentidos musicales, no solo en Puerto Rico, sino también en el Caribe como región.
Para ti, en el aspecto, ¿cuánto te conectas personalmente con ese elemento africano de la música puertorriqueña y caribeña?
Bueno, para empezar, mi padre es músico, pianista. Entonces me hizo tocar salsa y cantar y luego tocar la clave e intentar bailar también, para que podamos tener esta sensibilidad y emociones de la música caribeña y cómo se supone que debe sonar y cómo se supone que debe sentirse. Entonces, cuando comencé a componer, descubrí que podía escuchar la música y podía escuchar mis ideas en ese sentido como una influencia afrocaribeña. Yo escuchaba el tumbao y era muy natural para mí. Y luego la cadencia y la clave. Eso es básicamente lo que trato de hacer con la música y estoy muy, muy inspirada por eso.
Por ejemplo, mi pieza no tiene barril de bomba, que es tradicional. Solo trabajo el ritmo en los otros instrumentos y trato de trabajar alrededor de esos sonidos y trato de hacer algo diferente. Y puedes escuchar el ritmo y puedes identificar el ritmo aunque no tenga un barril de bomba o la maraca, o ya sabes, otras cosas que necesitaríamos para hacer una interpretación de bomba. Ese es un riesgo que me he tomado, pero en una forma en la que puedo trabajarlo y hacer arte a partir de eso. Y en este caso, presentar o interpretar esta pieza musical y compartirla con cualquiera que la escuche.
Y sobre esos sonidos que se traducen a través de estos instrumentos en particular, hay un sentido diferente sobre ellos, aun cuando tienen ese arraigo en la bomba. Y me pregunto si esta pieza, Bélen, ¿es una pieza para aquellos que aún no han escuchado otras obras tuyas? ¿Dirías que esto es representativo de tu trabajo en general o fue un poco diferente? ¿Hiciste algo diferente en esta pieza que no habías hecho antes?
Sí, supongo que cada vez que busco crear una pieza nueva, intento algo diferente y trato de arriesgarme, quiero hacerlo como un desafío. Me desafío a mí misma, aunque estoy trabajando con esos ritmos. Si las personas escuchan mi música y conocen mi historia y de dónde vengo, pueden escuchar el cambio en cada pieza porque estoy tomando más y más riesgos todos los días y en cada ocasión, simplemente porque quiero hacerlo. Quiero ser desafiada y tratar de hacer algo en una pieza, una obra de arte y tratar de combinar todos estos colores, usando mi filtro de música afrocaribeña y tratando de dar a luz a este nuevo sonido que estoy tratando de lograr.
Cuéntame un poco sobre tu experiencia con este proyecto, El Puerto Rico y el trabajo en conjunto de estos compositores, que aunque realmente no han estado en el mismo lugar al mismo tiempo, pero aún así eres parte de esta pequeña comunidad en este proyecto. Háblame de los otros compositores que has conocido a través de este proyecto y otros sonidos que has escuchado y lo que eso significa para ti.
Supongo que una de las cosas hermosas de esto es trabajar con compositores de Puerto Rico que, por supuesto, la mayoría de ellos no viven actualmente en Puerto Rico como yo, pero podemos conectarnos. Y claro, ahora conozco compositores que antes no conocía. Es asombroso, es hermoso porque podemos conectarnos de diferentes maneras como creadores de música, como músicos, como intérpretes. Y este increíble proyecto es hermoso en el sentido de que podemos conectarnos no solo con compositores, sino también con músicos, con todos aquí, ya sabes, producción y todo. Es bonito.
El Puerto Rico is a collaboration of the Massachusetts International Festival of the Arts (MIFA), New England Public Media and GBH Music, which originally published a version of this post.