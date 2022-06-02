Music inspired by composer Omar Surillo's memories of growing up in Puerto Rico
Nostalgia is always accompanied by a bittersweet feeling. After all, one can never quite go back to everything just the way it was before.
Composer Omar Surillo wrote two musical pieces inspired by his memories of growing up on the island of Puerto Rico.
The first, "Isla Verde," is named for Surillo's old neighborhood. It’s a more subdued, complex piece than its festive little brother, "Pitorro," inspired both by the Puerto Rican music Surillo grew up with, and the influence of the French composer Olivier Messaien.
Like many Puerto Ricans living away, Surillo can’t visit home as often as he’d like. Instead, "Isla Verde" brings Surillo’s memories of home and childhood to the listener.
The Victory Players:
Tianhui Ng, music director
Angela Santiago, ensemble manager
Nathan Ben-Yehuda, piano
Clare Monfredo, cello
Giovanni A. Perez, flute
Robert Rocheteau, percussion
Eric Schultz, clarinet
Elly Toyoda, violin
Surillo is an award-winning composer, producer/engineer and multi-instrumentalist. He studied music at Stetson University and at Yale. Aside from his work as a teacher and composer, Surillo is a performer often called on to collaborate and record music in multiple genres. He is currently a faculty member at Dallas College.
You can watch an interview with Surillo below, with a transcript in both English and Spanish.
Spanish language translation: Damaris Pérez-Pizarro
Interview with Omar Surillo
Brian McCreath, GBH: I'm so interested in the music that you've written because it's, first of all, very fun. It's very colorful, very energetic. And yet I also notice that you have a background with an amazing array of mentors and teachers. Some of the key names that just jumped out to me — I mean, they're all great composers — but some of the key names are Christopher Theofanidis and David Lang and Aaron Jay Kernis. Wonderful composers! And I wonder in your experience how those composers helped to pull the authentic voice from Omar, what it is that you received from them as you were learning your craft that allowed you to find your voice?
Omar Surillo: One of the things that they're all really big on is the idea of being honest with yourself musically. You know, if you're writing something that you don't feel like it's completely honest, then there's some issues there. So I think that was really the biggest thing. And I remember it was actually David Lang who said this to me. We were drinking coffee outside of the Yale Library and we were just talking and he was basically asking me, "How's your semester going?" And it was a good conversation. We got into the topic of composition and I was sharing with him that I felt that there are certain things that I didn't feel comfortable doing or some other things that maybe I wish I hadn't done. And at the end of the conversation, he basically said, you really just have to be honest with yourself. And if you feel good about it, then who cares what anybody else thinks? You know what I mean? And hearing that from him really struck a chord on me. It's a very simple thing to say to someone, right? But you know, when he said that to me, I was like, "Wow, he's really right."
Your notes for "Pitorro" mentioned specifically drawing on memories. So I'm curious about your memories, especially of Puerto Rico, from your childhood. And with that honesty in mind, using the honesty that you were encouraged to use, how those memories take you to certain musical formulations, how does music arrive after contemplating those memories, particularly in "Pitorro"?
This whole project that I've been involved with — with MIFA — has been a bit of a nostalgic experience for me because I've never been commissioned to write music for this sort of cause, this sort of reasoning behind it, for the Puerto Rican community. And so I had to really dig deep because I unfortunately don't get to visit Puerto Rico as often as I wish I would. I have a lot of family still there, but I've just been so busy here in the States that I just, it's very unfortunate, I haven't been able to visit. So I had to just draw from all of those memories when I was a younger kid living in Puerto Rico. And thankfully, I had some pretty good memories. And in the music, I wanted it to be somewhat light and fun. Funnily enough, I was influenced a lot by some of my favorite French composers like Messiaen. I absolutely love him. We can talk about that a little later, if you wish. But, you know, just memories from going on a car ride around the old San Juan area or just going to the beach. I remember I used to be able to walk from my house to the beach, and it was just an amazing thing. But yeah, basically things like that.
What I hear you saying is that your memories don't necessarily evoke archetypal Puerto Rican music itself. It's the emotion and the experience of being in Puerto Rico that got translated into the music.
Yeah, that's a really good way of looking at it. There are a few things in the music, for example, there's some syncopation in there, but I think that's just a natural thing within me, it's an honest thing. There are a lot of things that I didn't appreciate as a kid living in Puerto Rico musically, right? And so I think it's sort of a way of reflecting back and just remembering, what it was like. Like, if I were to return and be that little kid again with what I know now, how would I see things a little differently? You know, that sort of thing?
And speaking of things that maybe a kid wouldn't necessarily relate to, tell me about the title "Pitorro."
"Pitorro" is a Puerto Rican moonshine. I believe it's made out of sugar cane. So you ferment the sugar and you end up with pitorro. You can add all sorts of different fruits in there to flavor it. You can have, like, a strawberry pitorro or blueberries, or whatever. And honestly, I learned about that word when I was visiting my dad and he was telling me, he's like, "Oh look, check this out. I made some pitorro." I was like, "What is that?" And then he explained the whole thing. I'm like, "Oh, OK." So I just thought it was fun to name a piece just because I love the way it sounds and the way it looks. As far as titles, you know, sometimes it's the way that the word just makes you feel, it doesn't necessarily reflect the music so much. it's just the way it looks on paper. Just the things that it makes you think of when you see a certain word, that's what I go through with titles.
"Pitorro" has a sense of festivity about it, and a sense of fun. And I think that's reflected in the music itself. It's a really fun piece of music to listen to. Probably pretty fun to play, I would think, for the musicians as well. "Isla Verde" has some of those same qualities, but it is a very different piece. And the title, "Isla Verde," let's start there with that piece as well. How does that title reflect something about that particular piece of music?
Sure. "Isla Verde" was the neighborhood area where I grew up in Puerto Rico before I moved to Florida, and that was where we had the house where we could walk to the beach. And so, it's funny because I don't exactly remember why I picked the title Isla Verde. It's probably just because I had this attachment to that area. And you know, interestingly enough, the music is very - you said so yourself - it's a different piece from "Pitorro," and it's honestly a little bit darker. It has some different textures in there. I see it as the older brother of "Pitorro," and so in my family, I only have one sibling, so I'm the older brother. So maybe I'm "Isla Verde" and my brother's "Pitorro," you know? So in a way, that was sort of the idea. There are few things in there that connect "Pitorro" with "Isla Verde," just a few little gestures in there, you know?
"Isla Verde" takes on a complexity that maybe owes to a darker flavor, maybe a little bit. The older brother has complexity, maybe, if we could put it that way. And what really struck me in "Isla Verde" is the passing of a line among the instruments of this ensemble that add up. And what results is, to my ear, some of the rhythms that one might associate with Puerto Rican music, but transformed because they're not coming from the sources that you normally hear them from and because they're being passed around this way.
Right, right. It's almost like a deconstructed idea, right? And that's sort of the way that I approached it. And, you know, going back to what I said earlier about the influences from some other composers, especially the French composer Messiaen, the "Quartet for the End of Time" is one of my favorite pieces. And what I really love and something that I learned by studying the score is that even though you have a group of musicians playing together, they don't always have to play together the entire time. Of course, again, that's a very simple concept, but the idea that I can just have piano and some percussion stuff happen just for a little while was really attractive to me because not only does it give everyone else a break, but it just gives the piece this open space. And then, of course, the idea of passing around melodies back and forth. I know that in "Isla Verde" there's a section that everyone's playing in unison, which is something that I was inspired from the "Quartet for the End of Time" as well. There's that movement where everyone's playing the same note together. I love that sound, and I wanted to figure out a way to do that with "Isla Verde." And that's that one beginning section where it's kind of loud with the snare drum.
Now, if someone were to look through the catalog of works by Omar Surillo, would they find a lot of other pieces that are in this same mold, this same sort of trajectory? Or are these pieces departures from what you usually set out to do?
You know, beginning with "Pitorro," I feel like my compositional voice and my style has definitely taken a new direction. I feel like I've been able to finally put together all the things that I've always wanted to do, whether it's stylistically or harmonically. Not to say that I couldn't do those things before. I mean, I did. But I think this is definitely a new direction with how I was able to organize these ideas. Especially with the rhythmic organization, the harmonic material in there and even with the overall syncopation throughout the different sections.
And writing for this particular arrangement of instruments, what's called in music circles "the Pierrot ensemble," it's small and compact, meant to be very economical and concise in its resources. Does this new direction that you found with "Pitorro" inspire you for something on a larger scale that picks up on that momentum?
I think so. To be honest, it was very difficult writing not for this particular ensemble, but this particular set of instruments. Because it's something I had never done before, and "Pitorro" was the first time that I had tried that out. And there were times where I found myself composing and thinking, "OK, what am I going to give this instrument?" Because I play a lot of my ideas on the piano and I have to be really careful not to make it too piano heavy. I mean, that's like a natural psychological thing, right? And so that's why I wanted to make sure that everyone had their own little time to shine. So I think on a larger ensemble, that's something that I definitely look forward to doing and trying out.
Entrevista con Omar Surillo
Brian McCreath, GBH: Yo estoy muy interesado en la música que has escrito porque, en primer lugar, es muy divertida. Es muy colorida, muy enérgica. Y, sin embargo, también noto que tienes antecedentes con una increíble variedad de mentores y maestros. Algunos de los nombres clave que me llamaron la atención, quiero decir, todos son grandes compositores, pero algunos de los nombres clave son Christopher Theofanidis y David Lang y Aaron Jay Kernis. ¡Maravillosos compositores! Y me pregunto en tu experiencia ¿cómo esos compositores ayudaron a sacar la voz auténtica de Omar? ¿qué es lo que recibiste de ellos mientras aprendías tu oficio que te permitió encontrar tu voz?
Omar Surillo: Una de las cosas que a ellos les gusta mucho es la idea de ser honesto contigo mismo musicalmente. Tú sabes, si estás escribiendo algo que no sientes que sea completamente honesto, entonces hay algunos problemas. Así es que creo que eso fue realmente lo más importante. Y recuerdo que en realidad fue David Lang quien me dijo esto. Nosotros estábamos tomando café afuera de la Biblioteca de Yale y solo hablábamos y él básicamente me preguntaba, “¿cómo va tu semestre?” Y fue una buena conversación. Nosotros entramos en el tema de la composición y yo le estaba compartiendo que sentía que había ciertas cosas que no me sentía cómodo haciendo o algunas otras cosas que tal vez desearía no haber hecho. Y al final de la conversación, básicamente él me dijo, realmente solo tienes que ser honesto contigo mismo. Y si te sientes bien al respecto, ¿a quién le importa lo que piensen los demás? ¿Sabes a lo que me refiero? Y escuchar eso de él realmente tocó una fibra sensible en mí. Es una cosa muy simple para decirle a alguien, ¿verdad? Pero ya sabes, cuando él me dijo eso, yo estaba como, “guau, realmente él tiene razón.”
Tus notas para "Pitorro" mencionaron específicamente el dibujo de recuerdos. Así que tengo curiosidad por tus recuerdos, especialmente de Puerto Rico, de tu infancia. Y con esa honestidad en mente, usando la honestidad que te animaron a usar, ¿cómo esos recuerdos te llevan a ciertas formulaciones musicales? ¿cómo te llega la música después de contemplar esos recuerdos, particularmente en "Pitorro"?
Todo este proyecto en el que he estado involucrado con MIFA ha sido una experiencia un poco nostálgica para mí porque nunca me han encargado de escribir música para este tipo de causa, este tipo de razonamiento detrás de esto, para la comunidad puertorriqueña. De tal modo que tuve que profundizar mucho porque, lamentablemente, no puedo visitar a Puerto Rico con la frecuencia que me gustaría. Yo todavía tengo mucha familia allí, pero he estado tan ocupado aquí en los Estados Unidos que simplemente, desafortunadamente, no he podido ir a visitar. Así es que tuve que sacar de todos esos recuerdos cuando era un niño más pequeño que vivía en Puerto Rico. Y afortunadamente, tenía muy buenos recuerdos. Y en la música, yo quería que fuera un poco ligera y divertida. Curiosamente, algunos de mis compositores franceses favoritos me influyeron mucho, como Messiaen. Definitivamente lo amo. Podemos hablar de eso un poco más tarde, si lo deseas. Pero, ya tu sabes, solo recuerdos de dar un paseo en automóvil por el área del viejo San Juan o simplemente ir a la playa. Yo recuerdo que solía poder caminar desde mi casa hasta la playa, y era algo asombroso. Pero sí, básicamente cosas así.
Lo que te escucho decir es que tus recuerdos no evocan necesariamente la música puertorriqueña arquetípica en sí, es la emoción y la experiencia de estar en Puerto Rico lo que se tradujo en la música.
Sí, esa es una muy buena forma de verlo. Hay algunas cosas en la música, por ejemplo, hay algo de síncopa en ella, pero creo que es algo natural dentro de mí, es algo honesto. Hay muchas cosas que yo no apreciaba musicalmente cuando era niño viviendo en Puerto Rico, ¿verdad? De tal modo que creo que es una especie de forma de reflexionar y recordar cómo era. Por ejemplo, si volviera y regresara a ser ese niño pequeño con lo que sé ahora, ¿cómo yo vería las cosas un poco diferentes? ¿tú sabes, esa clase de cosa?
Y hablando de cosas con las que quizás un niño no necesariamente se identificaría, háblame del título "Pitorro."
"Pitorro" es un alcohol ilegal puertorriqueño, creo que está hecho de caña de azúcar. Entonces, fermentas el azúcar y terminas con pitorro. Tú le puedes agregar todo tipo de frutas diferentes para darle sabor, puedes tener como un pitorro de fresa o arándanos o lo que sea. Y, sinceramente, yo aprendí sobre esa palabra cuando estaba visitando a mi papá y él me decía, “oh mira, chequea esto. Hice un poco de pitorro.” Yo estaba como, “¿qué es eso?” Y entonces él me explicó toda esa cuestión. Yo estoy como, Ah, muy bien. Así es que pensé que era divertido nombrar una pieza solo porque me encanta cómo suena y cómo se ve. En cuanto a los títulos, tú sabes, a veces es la forma en que la palabra te hace sentir, no necesariamente refleja tanto la música. Es solo la forma en que se ve en el papel. Solo las cosas en las que te hace pensar cuando ves una determinada palabra, eso es lo que paso con los títulos.
"Pitorro" tiene un sentido festivo y divertido. Y pienso que eso se refleja en la misma música. Es una pieza musical muy divertida para escuchar. Probablemente muy divertido de tocar, pienso yo, también para los músicos. "Isla Verde" tiene algunas de esas mismas cualidades, pero es una pieza muy diferente. Y el título, Isla Verde, comencemos ahí también con esa pieza. ¿Cómo refleja ese título algo sobre esa pieza musical en particular?
Claro. Isla Verde es el área del vecindario donde yo crecí en Puerto Rico antes de mudarme a Florida, y ahí era donde teníamos la casa donde podíamos caminar a la playa. Entonces, es divertido porque no recuerdo exactamente por qué elegí el título "Isla Verde." Probablemente sea solo porque tenía este apego a esa área. Y ya tú sabes, curiosamente, en cuanto a la música, tú mismo lo dijiste, es una pieza diferente de "Pitorro," y honestamente es un poco más oscura. Tiene algunas texturas diferentes en ella. Yo lo veo como el hermano mayor de "Pitorro," por ejemplo, en mi familia yo solo tengo un hermano, de tal modo que yo soy el hermano mayor. Así es que tal vez yo soy Isla Verde y mi hermano es "Pitorro," ¿entiendes? Entonces, en cierto modo, esa era la idea. Hay varias cosas ahí que conectan a "Pitorro" con "Isla Verde," solo unos pequeños gestos ahí adentro, ¿verdad?
"Isla Verde" adquiere una complejidad que quizás se deba a un sabor más oscuro, quizás un poco. El hermano mayor tiene complejidad, quizás, si pudiéramos decirlo así. Y lo que realmente me llamó la atención en "Isla Verde" es el paso de una línea entre los instrumentos de este conjunto que se suman. Y lo que resulta es, a mi oído, algunos de los ritmos que uno podría asociar con la música puertorriqueña, pero transformados porque no provienen de las fuentes de las que normalmente los escuchas y porque se transmiten alrededor de esta manera.
Cierto, cierto. Es casi como una idea deconstruida, ¿verdad? Y esa es más o menos la forma en que yo lo abordé. Y, ya sabes, volviendo a lo que dije antes sobre las influencias de algunos otros compositores, especialmente el compositor francés Messiaen, el "Cuarteto para el Fin de los Tiempos" es una de mis piezas favoritas. Y lo que realmente me encanta y algo que aprendí al estudiar la partitura es que aunque tienes un grupo de músicos tocando juntos, no siempre tienen que tocar juntos todo el tiempo. Por supuesto, de nuevo, ese es un concepto muy simple, pero la idea de que puedo hacer que el piano y algunas cosas de percusión sucedan solo por un rato fue realmente atractiva para mí porque no solo les da un descanso a todos los demás, sino que también le da a la pieza este espacio abierto. Y luego, por supuesto, la idea de pasar melodías de un lado a otro. Yo sé que en "Isla Verde" hay una sección que todos tocan al unísono, que es algo que también me inspiró en el "Cuarteto para el Fin de los Tiempos." Existe ese movimiento en el que todos tocan la misma nota juntos. Me encanta ese sonido y yo quería encontrar una manera de hacer eso con "Isla Verde." Y esa es esa sección inicial en la que es un poco ruidoso con el tambor.
Ahora, si alguien revisara el catálogo de obras de Omar Surillo, ¿encontraría muchas otras piezas que están en este mismo molde, este mismo tipo de trayectoria? ¿O estas piezas son desviaciones de lo que normalmente te propusiste hacer?
Sabes, comenzando con "Pitorro," siento que mi voz compositiva y mi estilo han tomado definitivamente una nueva dirección. Siento que finalmente pude reunir todas las cosas que siempre quise hacer, ya sea estilística o armónicamente. No quiere decir que no pudiera hacer esas cosas antes. Quiero decir, lo hice. Pero creo que esta es definitivamente una nueva dirección en la forma en que pude organizar estas ideas. Especialmente con la organización rítmica, el material armónico allí e incluso con la síncopa general a lo largo de las diferentes secciones.
Y escribiendo para este particular arreglo de instrumentos, lo que se llama en los círculos musicales “el conjunto Pierrot,” es pequeño y compacto, destinado a ser muy económico y conciso en sus recursos. Esta nueva dirección que encontraste con "Pitorro" ¿te inspira para algo a mayor escala que aproveche ese impulso?
Yo creo que sí. Para ser honesto, fue muy difícil escribir no para este conjunto en particular, sino para este conjunto particular de instrumentos. Porque es algo que nunca antes había hecho, y con "Pitorro" fue la primera vez que lo trate. Y hubo momentos en los que me encontré componiendo y pensando: “Bueno, ¿qué le voy a dar a este instrumento?” Porque toco muchas de mis ideas en el piano y tengo que tener mucho cuidado de no hacerlo demasiado en cuanto al piano. Quiero decir, eso es como una cosa psicológica natural, ¿verdad? Y por eso quería asegurarme de que todos tuvieran su propio tiempo para brillar. Así que pienso en un conjunto más grande, eso es algo que definitivamente espero hacer y probar.