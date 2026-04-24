10 Steps to Researching the History of Your House

by Marian Pierre-Louis, Northeast House Historian

Co-sponsored by the Agawam Public Library, Agawam Historical Association, and Agawam Historical Commission

Learn how to uncover the past of any home—whether it’s 20 years old or 200. House historian Marian Pierre-Louis will introduce where to find the deeds to your house, how to chain a deed, and locate other sources of information such as the US Federal Census records, maps and tax records. And you’ll learn how to find the stories that bring the history of your house alive. Come learn 10 steps to get you started on your house history research. This talk is appropriate for both beginners and those who have research experience.

Marian Pierre-Louis is an educator who specializes in house history research, southern New England genealogy and historic cemetery research. Marian has been researching house histories for over 25 years. She has researched hundreds of houses across Massachusetts and New England. She contributed a chapter to The Stories Houses Tell – A Collection of Little Compton [RI] House Histories (2015) and again in a new volume (2022) A Second Collection of Little Compton House Histories. She also wrote the Old House Secrets series in the Medway & Millis Local Town Pages. For two years Marian was a volunteer docent at the Fairbanks House, the oldest timber-frame house in the United States. Her website, the Northeast House Historian, is a resource for everyone who wants to research the history of their home.

Marian is also the Online Education Producer for Legacy Family Tree Webinars where she produces online genealogy education classes. You’ll find her online each week hosting live broadcasts at Legacy Family Tree Webinars.

She has presented 200+ talks across the U.S. and online.

This event is free and open to the public.

This event is supported by the Agawam Center Library Association & Agawam Historical Commission.

Please register with the Agawam Public Library for this event beginning 18 May 2026.