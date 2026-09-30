2nd Annual Just Roots Hootenanny

Dance the night away with live local music from Celebration Brass Band of VT, enjoy snacks and beverages provided by local businesses, and bid in a silent auction featuring donated local gifts and services.

Every ticket includes complimentary snacks and wood-fired pizza from Hearthstone Artisan Bakery. Local beer from Incandescent Brewing and signature cocktails will be available for purchase. No outside alcohol allowed.

All proceeds raised from the event will support our ongoing work to provide affordable farm shares and nutrition support for households experiencing food insecurity right here in Franklin County as well as across the state.

