2nd Annual Pioneer Valley Bookstore Crawl
2nd Annual Pioneer Valley Bookstore Crawl
Discover the Pioneer Valley, one bookshop at a time! Visit 10+ bookstores to be entered into the Grand Prize drawing to win $800 in bookstore gift cards. Each additional bookstore you visit is another entry into the drawing! And the more bookstores you visit, the greater your chances of winning. More info: http://tinyurl.com/pvbc26
High Five Books + various Valley bookshops
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Aug 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
High Five Books
hello@highfivebooks.org
Artist Group Info
lexi@highfivebooks.org
High Five Books + various Valley bookshops
High Five BooksFlorence, Massachusetts 01062
4132000197
lexi@highfivebooks.org