© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2nd Annual Pioneer Valley Bookstore Crawl

2nd Annual Pioneer Valley Bookstore Crawl

Discover the Pioneer Valley, one bookshop at a time! Visit 10+ bookstores to be entered into the Grand Prize drawing to win $800 in bookstore gift cards. Each additional bookstore you visit is another entry into the drawing! And the more bookstores you visit, the greater your chances of winning. More info: http://tinyurl.com/pvbc26

High Five Books + various Valley bookshops
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Aug 31, 2026.

Event Supported By

High Five Books
hello@highfivebooks.org
highfivebooks.org

Artist Group Info

lexi@highfivebooks.org
High Five Books + various Valley bookshops
High Five Books
Florence, Massachusetts 01062
4132000197
lexi@highfivebooks.org
http://tinyurl.com/pvbc26