3rd Annual Friends of the Jones Pickleball Tournament

Sun 11/15/26 08:00 am to 05:30 pm

This is a recreational-friendly tournament, open to anyone 18 years or older, following USA Pickleball Rules. The Tournament is a round-robin with up to 32 players per Session.

In each Session, there will be a 1st Place Prize Winner and a 2nd Place Prize Winner. Your player number will be drawn when you arrive to play. There are also free raffle prizes. Food and beverages will be provided.

With 32 players, the games will be held on 8 indoor courts. Everyone will play a minimum of 7 rounds, each round with a different partner. You will have 12 minutes to play a game to 11 points (or more, if necessary, to win by two points). Once time is called, whichever side is ahead is the winner.

