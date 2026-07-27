A Bio-Based Building Workshop

This two day workshop will serve as an introduction to Natural Building Systems.

Building with straw, earth, and wood can create highly efficient homes that are healthy for their inhabitants, resilient shelters, and sustainable to construct. During this course we will discuss the structural and hygrothermal dynamics of natural wall systems, the skills and techniques to build with these materials, and how to work with current building codes. The course will focus on strawbale and straw-clay walls, but concepts will apply to most natural walls like hempcrete and straw-panels. We will also touch on various other aspects of building a natural home including foundations, roofing, interior and exterior finishes, passive solar design and more. Students will work hands on with two different wall assemblies: a traditional timberframe straw-bale wall and hybrid wall system using light straw-clay and woodfiber insulation. We will put together the components of these walls during the weekend course and apply a basecoat of earthen plaster to the walls on Sunday. The finish coat of plaster will be applied during Barnfest on October 10th for anyone interested in seeing the wall through to its final finish.

We hope this course will be an excellent primer and skill builder for both professionals and DIYers looking into straw-bale or straw-clay construction and earthen plasters. We will have space available to answer specific questions related to people’s individual projects. Join us for a day of education and inspiration!