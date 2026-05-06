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A Special Evening with Matt Haig

A Special Evening with Matt Haig

Join Books-A-Million for an unforgettable evening with #1 New York Times bestselling author Matt Haig as we celebrate the release of his highly anticipated new novel, The Midnight Train.
Matt will take the stage for a lively moderated conversation with Beck Dorey-Stein to explore the inspiration behind The Midnight Train, the ideas that shaped the story, and what continues to drive his powerful storytelling — followed by a photo line where guests can meet Matt and capture the moment together.

BooksAMillion
30
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026
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Artist Group Info

pomeroya@booksamillion.com
BooksAMillion
430 Gorham Rd
South Portland, Maine 04106