A Special Evening with Matt Haig

Join Books-A-Million for an unforgettable evening with #1 New York Times bestselling author Matt Haig as we celebrate the release of his highly anticipated new novel, The Midnight Train.

Matt will take the stage for a lively moderated conversation with Beck Dorey-Stein to explore the inspiration behind The Midnight Train, the ideas that shaped the story, and what continues to drive his powerful storytelling — followed by a photo line where guests can meet Matt and capture the moment together.