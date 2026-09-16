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Abstract Watercolor Landscapes Workshop at Fiddleheads Gallery

Abstract Watercolor Landscapes Workshop at Fiddleheads Gallery

Explore the expressive possibilities of watercolor while creating loose, abstract landscapes inspired by the natural world. We’ll experiment with color, movement, layering, and unexpected effects, allowing the paint and water to help guide the process. No watercolor experience is needed—just curiosity and a willingness to play, explore, and let go of perfection.

Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
$25 DVAA members/ $50 nonmembers
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Deerfield Valley Art Association
margedvaa@gmail.com
https://www.deerfieldvalleyart.org/

Artist Group Info

Julie Sawyer
jrootsawyer@gmail.com
https://app.artworkarchive.com/profile/julie-root-sawyer/collections
Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
105 Main Street
Northfield, Massachusetts 01360
https://www.deerfieldvalleyart.org/