Abstract Watercolor Landscapes Workshop at Fiddleheads Gallery
Abstract Watercolor Landscapes Workshop at Fiddleheads Gallery
Explore the expressive possibilities of watercolor while creating loose, abstract landscapes inspired by the natural world. We’ll experiment with color, movement, layering, and unexpected effects, allowing the paint and water to help guide the process. No watercolor experience is needed—just curiosity and a willingness to play, explore, and let go of perfection.
Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
$25 DVAA members/ $50 nonmembers
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Deerfield Valley Art Association
margedvaa@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Julie Sawyer
jrootsawyer@gmail.com
Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
105 Main StreetNorthfield, Massachusetts 01360