Acrylic Portraiture for Beginners
Acrylic Portraiture for Beginners
4 week workshop
Wednesdays, 1–3pm starting Oct 28th
$125, $112.50 Member’s Price (all materials included)
Instructor: Michelle Hawran
Practice drawing and painting the human face from photographs in a relaxed, stress free environment! Learn about facial proportions, measurements, and how to add the right shadows and highlights to make your portrait pop. No experience required, all materials included.
Plus, bring a friend at a discounted rate! Creating art beside a friend is always better than by yourself.
Windsor Art Center Studios
$100–$125
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Windsor Art Center
info@windsorartcenter.org
Windsor Art Center Studios
35 Central StWindsor, Connecticut 06095