Acrylic Portraiture for Beginners

4 week workshop

Wednesdays, 1–3pm starting Oct 28th

$125, $112.50 Member’s Price (all materials included)

Instructor: Michelle Hawran

Practice drawing and painting the human face from photographs in a relaxed, stress free environment! Learn about facial proportions, measurements, and how to add the right shadows and highlights to make your portrait pop. No experience required, all materials included.

Plus, bring a friend at a discounted rate! Creating art beside a friend is always better than by yourself.

