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Arms and Armor Demonstration: Medieval Men-at-Arms

Arms and Armor Demonstration: Medieval Men-at-Arms

The Company of the Wolfe Argent represents a company of Burgundian men-at-arms of the 15th century. Employing period clothing and weaponry, they offer a lively glimpse of arms and armor, society, and daily life in the late Middle Ages.

Programming subject to change.

Worcester Art Museum
Free with admission to the Museum
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Worcester Art Museum

Artist Group Info

adamfaucher@worcesterart.org
Worcester Art Museum
55 Salisbury St.
Worcester, Massachusetts 01609