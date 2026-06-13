Arms and Armor Demonstration: Medieval Men-at-Arms
Arms and Armor Demonstration: Medieval Men-at-Arms
The Company of the Wolfe Argent represents a company of Burgundian men-at-arms of the 15th century. Employing period clothing and weaponry, they offer a lively glimpse of arms and armor, society, and daily life in the late Middle Ages.
Programming subject to change.
Worcester Art Museum
Free with admission to the Museum
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Worcester Art Museum
Artist Group Info
adamfaucher@worcesterart.org
Worcester Art Museum
55 Salisbury St.Worcester, Massachusetts 01609